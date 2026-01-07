Jeffrey Epstein and his aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, functioned as key elements in a methodical blackmail and influence operation.

I must confess that when I first heard of Jeffrey Epstein and his salacious lifestyle, I disregarded it as the familiar excesses of an arrogant, misogynistic tycoon. A wealthy man who believed himself entitled to indulge his pedophilia. Initially, I rejected the political conspiracy theories surrounding his activities until I began to connect the dots.

The dismissal was soon crushed under newly released tranches of sealed files: the emails, the private island, flight logs, photographs of young girls, and powerful political men. The released files revealed an operation far broader than mere sexual depravity. Juxtapose this with the meticulously documented history of covert control of American politics in One Nation Under Blackmail, and the picture comes into focus.

Across its two volumes, the work exposes how Israel-first billionaires, Mafia, and intelligence-linked networks have utilized financial coercion, political entrapment, sexual kompromat, and compliant corporate media to shape a US political system in service of Israel.

Epstein was not a deviation from this corruption model. He was its manifestation.

For many years, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was intentionally mis-framed by the Zionist-managed “free” media as the story of a lone sexual predator, an obscene figure whose wealth insulated him from accountability. The framing wasn’t a lapse in journalism. It was part of the cover-up to shield institutions, intelligence services, political and intellectual elites.

Such a conclusion is not conjecture. It was made clear by the survivors’ testimony, documented relationships, photos and Epstein’s own communications. When pieced together, the pattern is unmistakable. Epstein’s reach was not in money or sex; it was power and control.

Epstein bragged that he was a “people collector.” A more accurate description, however, would be a “dirt collector.” Intelligence services do not cultivate elites out of admiration or social curiosity, but for how to use them. For this purpose, Epstein wired his residences with hidden cameras to record his “special guests” in compromising situations. This was not voyeurism or a private indulgence. It was a “dirt collection” operation with the explicit purpose of extracting favors, influence and blackmail.

For over a decade, the government failed to stop Epstein despite clear early warnings. In 1996, Maria Farmer provided the FBI with detailed reports of Epstein and Maxwell stealing nude images of minors and threatening to harm her. The FBI did nothing. This provided a safety net, encouraging Epstein to abuse underage girls and enabling him to expand his circle of powerful men.

The impunity was reinforced further after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. The light sentence he received validated his clout among power brokers, and many saw it as a confirmation that the law did not apply to him.

To comprehend Epstein’s role, one must understand the Israeli Mossad’s operational doctrine. Former Mossad officer Victor Ostrovsky described in a book how Israeli intelligence relies heavily on Sayanim. A Hebrew term the Mossad used when referring to non-Israeli Jewish volunteers (helpers) embedded in foreign societies. In his book, BY Way of Deception, Ostrovsky explains Mossad’s preferred tools: blackmail, disinformation, intimidation, and the pacification of critics. Epstein’s operations aligned with that playbook with disturbing precision.

Epstein’s properties in the city of New York, Palm Beach estate, New Mexico ranch, private island, and aircraft—functioned as a “dirt collection” factory. Powerful men, politicians, royalty, financiers, academics, intellectuals were drawn in, and compromised with “dirt.” This was a calculated psychological operation, executed according to plan and predatory by design.

Another critical task Epstein served was to neutralize dissent. Emails show his close relationship with prominent intellectual figures like Noam Chomsky, one of the world’s most influential critics of US and Israeli policies. Epstein facilitated introductions, provided financial support, and embedded himself within elite academic networks. A classic intelligence tactic to silence criticism, not by censorship, but by entanglement.

Then the sudden appearance of Ghislaine Maxwell closes the circle. Maxwell was not just Epstein’s acquaintance. She was the daughter of Robert Maxwell, who was always suspected of being a major Mossad asset. Robert Maxwell was ostensibly instrumental in distributing PROMIS software stolen from the US Department of Justice and modified with an Israeli backdoor, allowing Israel to spy on intelligence agencies, militaries, and corporations worldwide.

When Maxwell’s father, a British subject, died under mysterious circumstances, he received a hero’s funeral attended by the Israeli prime minister and president, and was buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Such honors are not bestowed on ordinary Israelis or rich Jewish businessmen. These are reserved for individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the state.

Was it a mere chance that Ghislaine Maxwell appeared precisely when she did? Or was it an assignment by an intelligence agency? Survivor testimony painted Maxwell not as a bystander, but as Epstein’s principal recruiter. She groomed, trained, and exploited underage girls as sexual toys for their operation. The “romantic cover” of a relationship between Epstein and Maxwell fails the scrutiny test. What kind of a sick “lover” recruits underage girls, coaches them for sexual acts, and offers them over to gratify her supposed partner, and a network of powerful men?

Jeffrey Epstein and his aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, functioned as key elements in a methodical blackmail and influence operation, one that exhibits the precise hallmarks of a sophisticated intelligence apparatus. This suggests that Epstein was not a lone rogue predator, but rather, a high-level Israeli asset.

Next: Part II, Epstein’s influence and rise in America’s halls of power

– Jamal Kanj (jamalkanj.com) is the author of Children of Catastrophe: Journey from a Palestinian Refugee Camp to America, and other books. He writes frequently on Palestine/Arab world issues for various national and international publications. He contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.