Dear Reader,

This is a gentle reminder that the Palestine Chronicle editors and staff will be live in two hours to examine the logic behind the US-Israeli war on Iran as it is being fought—not as it is being presented.



As the war deepens, competing narratives are emerging: Washington speaks of negotiation, while Tehran rejects the premise and signals that the balance of power has already shifted.



What does this moment reveal about the future of US power, Israeli strategy, and Iran’s role in shaping the region?



Our editor-in-chief Ramzy Baroud, managing editor Romana Rubeo, and geopolitical analyst Robert Inlakesh will discuss the matter in an exclusive conversation—live.

Where? On our YouTube channel: Palestine Chronicle TV.

When? In two hours from this e-mail. Or 9:30am Pacific Time / 4:30pm Greenwich Mean Time / 5:30pm European Central Time.

🔴 Do not miss this exclusive conversation. We hope to see many of you there. Click on the video below to join us:

The Palestine Chronicle