Dear Reader,

The war on Iran is no longer confined to exchanges of strikes—it is now unfolding across energy infrastructure, maritime control, and global economic pressure.



US–Israeli attacks have targeted key Iranian energy facilities, even as public messaging suggested restraint. In response, Iran has moved to control access to the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes, triggering one of the most serious energy disruptions in decades.



As the war deepens, competing narratives are emerging: Washington speaks of negotiation, while Tehran rejects the premise and signals that the balance of power has already shifted.



We are hosting a live episode of The FloodGate Podcast this Thursday, March 26 on YouTube, to examine the logic behind the war as it is being fought—not as it is being presented.



What does this moment reveal about the future of US power, Israeli strategy, and Iran’s role in shaping the region?



Who? Our editor-in-chief Ramzy Baroud, managing editor Romana Rubeo, and geopolitical analyst Robert Inlakesh will discuss the matter in an exclusive conversation—live.

Where? On our YouTube channel: Palestine Chronicle TV.

When? 9:30am Pacific Time / 4:30pm Greenwich Mean Time / 5:30pm European Central Time.

🔴 Do not miss this exclusive conversation. Click on the button below to join the waitlist and get reminded.

I'm joining the conversation