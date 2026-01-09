Ali Khamenei said recent violence during protests in Tehran was carried out by saboteurs seeking to please US President Donald Trump, vowing Iran would not retreat from its principles.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has accused foreign-backed “saboteurs” of instigating violence during recent unrest in Tehran, warning US President Donald Trump that he would ultimately be brought down, as past “arrogant rulers” were before him.

Speaking on Friday at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh in Tehran during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Qom uprising, Khamenei said that organized groups had gathered in various parts of the capital the previous night under the pretext of protest, but quickly turned violent.

According to the Iranian leader, the gatherings consisted of dozens and, in some cases, hundreds of individuals who engaged in acts of sabotage from the outset, targeting both public and private property. He said the destruction was deliberate and aimed at pleasing the US president in the hope of foreign intervention.

“These people’s only job was sabotage,” Khamenei said. “They did it to please the American president and to hope for his intervention. If he knew how to run a country, he would run his own.”

Khamenei strongly rejected the actions of those involved, describing them as agents and mercenaries working on behalf of foreign powers. He said the Iranian people fully reject such figures and will not tolerate collaborators acting against national interests.

Referring directly to Trump, Khamenei warned that history would repeat itself.

“This man who claims he can act like the father of the Iranian nation should know that arrogant men of the world — such as the Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, and Mohammad Reza — were overthrown at the height of their arrogance. He too will be overthrown,” he said.

The Iranian leader stressed that the Islamic Republic would not retreat in the face of unrest, saying it was founded through immense sacrifice and would not back down “one iota” from its principles.

“Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people,” Khamenei said. “It will not retreat in the face of saboteurs.”

Addressing the broader situation in the country, Khamenei acknowledged that protests initially emerged in response to economic conditions but said they had been infiltrated by violent elements. He said these acts of sabotage had led to widespread damage and the deaths of members of Iran’s police forces, as authorities continue to pursue those responsible.

Khamenei also referenced recent military developments, noting that during the so-called 12-day war, more than 1,000 Iranians were killed. He cited statements by Trump claiming responsibility for ordering attacks, saying this amounted to an admission that the US president’s “hands are stained with the blood of Iranians.”

He concluded by urging unity, particularly among Iran’s youth, emphasizing that national cohesion was essential to overcoming external pressure and internal destabilization efforts.

“Dear young people, maintain your readiness and your unity,” Khamenei said. “A united nation will defeat the enemies and their plots.”

(PC, Iranian media, Al Mayadeen)