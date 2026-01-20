Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: Mueller / MSC, via Wikimedia Commons)

Russian foreign minister confirms receipt of US draft charter, warns of Israeli intentions in Lebanon, and frames Gaza initiative within a shifting global order

Russia has received a US draft charter for the proposed Gaza “Board of Peace,” with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirming that Palestinian statehood remains essential, while cautioning against Israeli military ambitions and a breakdown of international norms.

Moscow Receives US Proposal

Russia has received a draft charter from the United States outlining the proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, confirming Moscow’s formal engagement with the initiative.

“We recently received specific proposals, including a draft charter for this structure,” Lavrov told a press conference.

He said the initiative reflects Washington’s recognition that managing Gaza’s post-war future requires coordination among multiple international actors, rather than unilateral decision-making.

“When we talk about resolving the Gaza issue — which is the raison d’être of the Board of Peace — our position remains unchanged,” Lavrov said. “There is a need to establish a Palestinian state.”

The White House announced the Board of Peace last week, describing it as a body tasked with overseeing President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, mobilizing international resources, and supervising Gaza’s transition following Israel’s war on the enclave.

A ‘Pragmatic’ US, Collapsing Rules

Despite growing global criticism of recent US actions, Lavrov described the current Trump administration as pragmatic in its approach to power and alliances.

“I assure you that the administration of President Donald Trump — despite everything being discussed globally — is an administration of pragmatists,” he said. “It understands that it is not enough to unite countries under command; their legitimate interests must also be taken into account.”

At the same time, Lavrov warned that the broader international system is unraveling, with established rules increasingly replaced by raw power.

“All rules on the world stage have been broken,” he said, describing a global environment governed by the logic of “might is right.”

He pointed to US actions in Latin America as evidence, describing the recent operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as a “brutal armed invasion.”

Ukraine, NATO, and Europe’s War Posture

Turning to Ukraine, Lavrov said the goal of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia remains firmly embedded in European political thinking.

“NATO is seriously preparing for war with Russia,” he warned, while reiterating Moscow’s stated willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions.

“If we look at the history of this crisis since 2014, there has been no shortage of goodwill on the part of the Russian Federation when it comes to political agreements,” Lavrov said.

Israel Not Seeking Full Withdrawal from Lebanon

Back to the Middle East, Lavrov addressed regional tensions extending beyond Gaza, particularly Israel’s posture in Lebanon in an interview with Al-Mayadeen.

“We have information that Israel is not interested in a full withdrawal of its forces from Lebanese territory,” Lavrov told the Lebanese news network, adding that Russian contacts with both Iranian and Israeli leadership are ongoing in an effort to contain escalation.

He also told Al-Mayadeen that negotiations are currently underway over Trump’s broader regional plan, including the formation of the Board of Peace and the issue of Hamas disarmament.

Gaza, Multipolarity, and a Contested Future

Lavrov framed the Gaza initiative as part of a broader transition toward a multipolar world order, arguing that dialogue has become unavoidable even amid deep geopolitical conflict.

He expressed concern over attempts to destabilize Iran and the deployment of US Typhon missile systems in Japan, warning that such moves further strain global security.

While acknowledging the Board of Peace proposal, Lavrov emphasized that any durable resolution for Gaza cannot be separated from Palestinian self-determination, regional sovereignty, and the collapse of the rules-based international order that has enabled Israel’s war on the enclave.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, Anadolu)