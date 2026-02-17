A legal campaign linking international sport governance to the situation in occupied Palestine has escalated after a coalition of Palestinian actors formally submitted a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The filing accuses the leadership of global football bodies FIFA and UEFA of complicity through their continued authorization of Israeli settlement-based clubs operating on occupied land.

Key Takeaways

A coalition of Palestinian clubs, athletes and organizations filed a complaint at the ICC against FIFA and UEFA leadership.

The case targets FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

The complaint focuses on Israeli settlement football clubs operating in the occupied West Bank.

Plaintiffs argue that sports institutions are enabling violations of international law by allowing participation and competition.

The move transforms a years-long sporting dispute into a potential international criminal liability question.

Criminal Complaint

The long-running conflict over illegal Israeli Jewish settlement teams participating in organized football competitions has moved beyond disciplinary arguments and into the sphere of international criminal law.

A Palestinian coalition composed of sports institutions, rights groups and affected individuals submitted a formal complaint to the ICC prosecutor, accusing the presidents of FIFA and UEFA of complicity in violations connected to the Israeli occupation.

According to Al-Jazeera, the case was filed by a group representing clubs, players and landowners who argue that international football authorities have allowed organized competitions to be conducted on territory considered occupied under international law. The complaint centers on Israeli teams located in West Bank settlements that participate under the Israeli Football Association.

According to the legal filing, permitting these clubs to operate internationally amounts to institutional facilitation. The complainants also argue that football’s governing bodies possess regulatory authority and therefore bear responsibility for allowing activities tied to settlements widely considered illegal under international law.

Quds News Network reported on Tuesday that the complaint explicitly accuses the two officials of “collusion” with Israeli authorities by allowing the continued integration of settlement-based teams into official competitions despite repeated objections from Palestinian sports bodies.

Illegal Settlement Clubs

At the heart of the case lies a structural question: whether international sports organizations can be legally accountable for recognizing teams operating inside occupied territory.

The complainants argue that the existence of Israeli league matches in illegal settlements normalizes and economically sustains settlement infrastructure. Under the complaint’s reasoning, authorization by governing bodies provides legitimacy, visibility and institutional protection to activities that would otherwise face sanction.

Al-Jazeera reported that the coalition presented the presence of multiple clubs in occupied West Bank settlements as central evidence, stating that the competitions occur on land taken from Palestinian communities.

The filing maintains that participation in FIFA-recognized structures transforms the issue from a purely sporting matter into one connected to international humanitarian law.

The case may test the boundaries of international legal accountability for non-state actors and private organizations operating globally.

If accepted, it could establish precedent concerning the obligations of transnational associations whose activities intersect with contested sovereignty.

(PC, Al-Jazeera, QNN, Social media)