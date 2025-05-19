The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
May 26

Thank you Jeremy Salt. Translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/les-lecons-enfouies-dans-les-decombres

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
May 21

With Iran, British and American corporate interests know there still is a lot of oil to be appropriated from that demonized nation.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution's expulsion of major Western nations was largely due to British and American fossil fuel companies exploiting Iran's plentiful reserves.

Such an expulsion would've been a big-profit-losing lesson learned by the foreign-nation oil corporation heads, which they, by way of accessing domestic political thus military muscle, would not willingly allow to happen to them again. And maybe the 2003-11 U.S. invasion of Iraq, then its oil fields, is an example of this insatiable-greed mentality.

There has been a predictable American-UK proclivity for sanctioning Iran and/or its officials and allies ever since the Revolution. It would be understandable if those corporate fossil-fuel interests would like Iran’s government to fall thus enabling Big Oil to access Iran’s rich oil fields.

It may be that if the relevant oil-company heads were/are in fact against Iran's post-Revolution government(s), then likely so are their related Western governments and, via general news-media support, national collective citizenry.

But be not mistaken: the greedy corpocratic West still lusts over Iran's fossil fuel. … And why can one smell Netanyahu’s stench behind Trump’s anti-Iran blustering?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture