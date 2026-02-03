The Palestine Chronicle

Alan
2h

Sad. Sick. Those who fund the genocide are as guilty as those they are paying to carry it out. The same war crimes charges and penalties should apply.

Neural Foundry
2h

Powerful reporting. The disconnect between ceasefire anouncements and what's actualy happening on the ground is pretty telling. When residents are saying they still hear explosions every night and can't leave their homes after 5pm, that's not a ceasefire in any meaningful sense. I appreciate how the piece centers voices like Zina Kolab's - the lived experience makes the hollow promises way more concrete than just citing violation numbers.

