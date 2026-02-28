The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, hitting major cities as Tehran vows an overwhelming response. Key Developments:

Explosions reported in Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj during large-scale joint US-Israeli strikes.

President Donald Trump announced the start of “large-scale combat operations” against Iran.

Israel described the assault as a preemptive attack targeting senior Iranian figures and government sites.

Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran is preparing an “overwhelming” response to the strikes.

Iranian media agencies IRNA and ISNA reported cyberattacks and hacking attempts amid the escalation.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard at Chabahar Port in Southeastern Iran

IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: Iran’s news agency reported hearing explosions at Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Putin Discusses Iran File With Russian Security Council

INTERFAX: Russia’s Interfax news agency said President Vladimir Putin is discussing the Iran file with Russia’s Security Council.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Emergency Services Treat Injured Individuals

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli emergency services said their teams are providing treatment to a number of Israelis injured while heading to shelters.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Oman Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting to Impose Ceasef

OMAN’S FM: Oman’s Foreign Ministry called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to impose a ceasefire.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Egypt Expresses Deep Concern Over Dangerous Military Escalation

EGYPT’S FM: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Senior Iranian Official: Our Response Has No Time Limit

AL-JAZEERA (ci8ting senior Iranian Official):

Our response to the joint US-Israeli aggression is ongoing with no specific time limit.

Our options are broad and varied; the war may be prolonged and Israel’s expectations will not materialize.

Targeting our political leaders will not go unanswered; all political targets are now within our response scope.

There are no red lines in defending our country; attacks on schools and civilians will be met in kind.

All American and Israeli assets are legitimate targets for Iran’s armed forces.

Intensive contacts are underway with regional states to prevent regional security from collapsing.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Massive Explosions Heard in Jerusalem and Ramallah

AL-JAZEERA: An Al Jazeera correspondent reported massive explosions in Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Reuters: Three Large Explosions Heard Over Dubai REUTERS

REUTERS: Reuters reported hearing three large explosions over Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Sat, Feb 28, 3:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Over 50 Students Killed in US–Israeli Attack on Iranian Girls’ Elementary School

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A US-Israeli airstrike on a girls’ school in Minab killed over 50 students as Tehran condemned US–Israeli aggression and demanded UN action.

Sat, Feb 28, 2:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Bahrain Urges Citizens in Iran to Leave Immediately

BAHRAIN FM: Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry called on all its citizens in Iran to leave immediately through available exit points.

Sat, Feb 28, 2:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: New Missile Launches Detected From Iran

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it detected new missile launches from Iran and that defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Sat, Feb 28, 2:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises to 51 in Attack on Iranian Girls’ Primary School

IRANIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the attack on a girls’ primary school in southern Iran has risen to 51.

Sat, Feb 28, 2:54 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound Again in Kuwait

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding again in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry urged the public to stay away from areas where debris or suspicious objects may have fallen and not to approach them.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

40 Killed in Israeli Strike against Minab School

IRANIAN MEDIA: The death toll of the Israeli strike against Minab elementary school for girls, in Iran, has reached 40.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

NYT: Satellite Images Show Strike on Iranian Supreme Leader’s Complex

NYT: The New York Times reported that satellite images show the Iranian Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran was targeted.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:38 PM (Palestine Time)

IRANIAN MEDIA: A girls’ elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was directly struck during a US-Israeli attack. According to local officials in Hormozgan province, at least 24 students were killed, and several others were injured.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Urges Residents to Leave Tehran

IRANIAN SUPREME NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: The council called on citizens to leave Tehran and certain other cities to remain safe from the ongoing aggression.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

US Official: Airstrikes on Iran to Continue for Days

FOX NEWS: A US official said the strike targeting the American base in Bahrain caused no casualties. Airstrikes on Iran will continue for days, not hours.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Russia Advises Citizens to Leave Israel

RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN TEL AVIV: The embassy recommended that Russian nationals leave Israeli territory until conditions return to normal.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Jordan: We Will Not Be Party to Any Regional Escalation

JORDANIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: Jordan will not be party to any regional escalation. The country is not part of the conflict and will not allow its sovereignty to be violated. Residents may leave protected locations but must remain nearby across the country.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Army Office: Hatami Is Safe and Leading Armed Forces

REUTERS: The office of Iranian Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami said he is safe and continues to lead the armed forces. The statement followed Israeli media reports claiming Hatami had been killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Sat, Feb 28, 1:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard in Tel Aviv

AL-JAZEERA: Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as Israeli Home Front Command announced sirens in the greater Tel Aviv area.

Sat, Feb 28, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Khamenei, Pezeshkian Among Reported Targets – Tehran Says Leaders Unharmed

Senior Iranian leaders were among the primary targets of joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran, but Iranian state media says the country’s top officials remain safe.

Key Developments

Senior Iranian political and military leaders were reportedly targeted in the opening wave of strikes.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among figures considered potential targets.

Iranian state media says Pezeshkian is “safe and sound.”

No confirmation of successful strikes against top leadership.

Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases in the region.

Sat, Feb 28, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Announces Call-Up of Additional Reserve Forces

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: Ground, naval, and air force sectors are being reinforced, and additional reserve forces are being called up.

Sat, Feb 28, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Axios: Khamenei and Pezeshkian Were Targets of Israeli Strikes

AXIOS

The Iranian Supreme Leader and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes against senior Iranian military commanders and political leaders.

Sat, Feb 28, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Bases Used to Attack Us Are Legitimate Targets

IRANIAN FM:

The US-Israeli attack is illegal and violates international law.

Bases and facilities used to launch attacks against Iran are considered legitimate targets.

Sat, Feb 28, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Emirati Media: One Killed by Falling Missile Debris in Abu Dhabi

EMIRATES NEWS AGENCY: One person was killed after missile debris fell on a residential area in Abu Dhabi.

Sat, Feb 28, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Nine-Story Building Hit in Northern Israel

CHANNEL 12: One person was lightly injured in northern Israel due to falling interceptor debris. A nine-story building was struck, causing significant damage to one apartment.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Temporary Suspension of Air Traffic in Qatar

QATAR CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY: Qatar’s General Civil Aviation Authority announced a temporary suspension of air navigation in the State of Qatar.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Temporary Closure of Kuwaiti Airspace

KUWAIT CIVIL AVIATION: Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities announced the temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace to aircraft and passenger traffic.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Home Front: New Wave of Rockets Toward Israel

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: A new wave of rockets was launched toward Israel and is being intercepted.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Bahraini Media: Missile Attack on US Fifth Fleet Service Center

BAHRAIN NEWS AGENCY: A service center affiliated with the US Fifth Fleet was subjected to a missile attack.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian State TV: Iranian Forces Target US Bases in the Region

IRANIAN STATE TELEVISION: Iran’s armed forces are targeting US military bases in the region.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Reuters: Massive Explosion Heard in Abu Dhabi

REUTERS: A massive explosion was heard in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard in Kuwait; Sirens Activated

AL-JAZEERA: Explosions were heard in Kuwait, and air raid sirens were activated.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Reported in Bahrain; Sirens Activated

BAHRAINI MEDIA:

Explosions were reported in Bahrain.

Images showed a missile falling in the capital, Manama.

The Bahraini Interior Ministry activated sirens and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe place.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Home Front: Sirens Sound Across Southern Israel

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens sounded in southern Israel, the Gaza envelope, wide areas of West Bank settlements, and the Dead Sea region.

Israeli media reported interceptions in several areas.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

IRGC Announces Start of Large-Scale Attacks on Israel

IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD: Iran has begun a first wave of large-scale missile and drone attacks on what it described as occupied territories.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Successive Explosions Heard in Jerusalem

AL-JAZEERA: Successive explosions were heard in occupied Jerusalem and its surroundings.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Second Wave of Iranian Missiles Launched

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iran launched a second batch of missiles toward Israel.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Senior Iranian Official: No Red Lines After This Aggression

IRANIAN OFFICIAL (to Al-Jazeera):

Israel should prepare for what is coming; the response will be public, and there are no red lines.

All American and Israeli assets and interests in the Middle East are now legitimate targets.

There are no red lines after this aggression, and all scenarios are possible.

The US and Israel began a war with wide and long-term consequences.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian State TV: Iran Preparing Crushing Retaliation

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran is preparing for revenge and a crushing response against what it described as the Zionist regime.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Missiles Launched from Iran Toward Israel

ISRAELI ARMY: Missiles were launched from Iran, and air defense systems are working to intercept the threat.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump: Iranians Must Stay Home, Situation Extremely Dangerous

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Iranians must remain in their homes; the situation outside is extremely dangerous. Members of the Revolutionary Guard and armed forces will receive full immunity if they lay down their arms.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officials: Attack Broad, Expected to Last Several Days

NEW YORK TIMES: Targets include prominent figures in Iran. The attack is wide-ranging and expected to continue for several days.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Presidency: President Pezeshkian Safe

IRNA: President Masoud Pezeshkian is safe and in good health.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

US Embassy in Qatar Imposes Security Measures

REUTERS: The US Embassy in Qatar ordered staff to shelter in place and advised American citizens to do the same.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Official: You Have Begun a Path Beyond Your Control

IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SECURITY COMMITTEE: You have begun a path whose end will not be in your hands.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:54 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions in Tabriz

IRANIAN MEDIA: Explosions were heard in Tabriz, northwestern Iran.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Preparing Overwhelming Response

REUTERS: Tehran is preparing an overwhelming response.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Official: Several Ministries Targeted

REUTERS: Several ministries in southern Tehran were targeted.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

US Officials: Strikes Aim to Dismantle Iranian Security Apparatus

NEW YORK TIMES: Dozens of US aircraft conducted strikes from regional bases and an aircraft carrier. The strikes aim to dismantle Iran’s security system.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions in Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj

FARS NEWS AGENCY: Explosions were heard in several Iranian cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraq Announces Airspace Closure

IRAQI TRANSPORT MINISTRY: Iraqi airspace is being cleared in preparation for full closure.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Source: Senior Figures Targeted in Initial Strikes

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Part of the first raids targeted senior figures; verification is ongoing.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

US Official: American Forces Participating in Strikes

AL JAZEERA: US air forces are participating in the strikes aimed at dismantling Iran’s security apparatus.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Closes Airspace Completely

MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Iran has closed its airspace until further notice. Mobile services were cut in parts of Tehran.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran

IRANIAN MEDIA: Initial reports of explosions at Mehrabad Airport and in eastern Tehran.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Closes Its Airspace

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli airspace has been fully closed. Dozens of regime-linked targets in Iran were struck.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Missiles Hit Central Tehran

IRANIAN MEDIA: Several missiles hit University Street and the Jomhouri area in Tehran. Fire engines moved to the scene.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Israel in Anticipation of Iranian Response

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens activated to prepare residents for potential incoming missiles.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions Heard in Tehran

IRNA: Explosions were heard in Tehran, with thick smoke seen rising.

Sat, Feb 28, 11:39 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Defense Minister: Preemptive Attack on Iran Launched

Israel has launched a preemptive attack on Iran. Sirens were activated nationwide in anticipation of a response.