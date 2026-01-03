Despite a declared ceasefire, Palestinian families in northern Gaza describe relentless military pressure, expanding exclusion zones, and renewed displacement as Israeli forces push the so-called Yellow Line deeper into civilian areas.

Nineteen-year-old Mohammed Mujahed, a resident of the Al-Amal neighborhood in western Jabaliya refugee camp, described the situation in Gaza as “beyond miserable.” Although his area lay west of the Yellow Line, Israeli occupation forces had continued expanding it in that direction.

Because Israeli military forces were heavily concentrated in northern Gaza City during the earliest months of the war, Mujahed and his family were unable to reach their home for months. They returned only after the October ceasefire officially came into effect, following a long and exhausting journey of displacement between the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip that began in the early months of the war.

“I really doubt that this is truly the end of the war,” Mujahed told The Palestine Chronicle. “Since we came back to our partially devastated house, Israeli military activity has never stopped in our neighborhood.”

He explained that residents faced daily gunfire and artillery shelling from Israeli tanks. “I’m speaking to you right now while random gunfire is happening around us,” he said.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, since October 10, Israeli forces had committed 875 violations of the ceasefire agreement, resulting in the killing of at least 411 Palestinians and the injury of at least 1,100 others. Many of those killed were shot near the Yellow Line, including children.

“When we first returned to our home in Jabaliya, the Yellow Line was nearly a kilometer away,” Mujahed recalled. “Just a few days later, tanks advanced again, forcing a new wave of displacement among families.”

The Jabaliya refugee camp was almost entirely destroyed during Israeli attacks in October 2024, with buildings flattened and streets reduced to rubble. After the ceasefire, many families returned and attempted to rebuild what little they could.

“People repaired their tents or damaged homes,” Mujahed explained. “They set up generators, water lines, and even reinstalled internet connections so that life would be livable again. Then one night, they woke up to find yellow concrete blocks had been advanced to within about 500 meters of their homes, triggering another wave of displacement.”

Under the first phase of the ceasefire deal, Israeli occupation forces were supposed to withdraw to what was described as the ‘Yellow Line’, leaving 58 percent of the Gaza Strip under Israeli control. However, the line was never clearly marked or defined.

Over time, Israeli forces began erecting concrete blocks and fortified positions to delineate it on the ground. These markers were later pushed further south, shrinking civilian space and triggering renewed displacement as Palestinian families were once again forced to flee areas they had only just begun to return to.

“We are exhausted from displacement and evacuation,” Mujahed told us. “We just want some stability.”

Despite the imminent danger, Mujahed’s family remained in their partially damaged home, refusing to leave—for now. “As long as the tanks don’t advance further, we will stay,” he said. “If they come closer, we will be forced to leave.”

Many families living closest to the Yellow Line fled immediately. Mujahed’s family, however, stayed, even though the house offered little safety. Surveillance quadcopters hovered overhead most of the time, which he described as “a tool used to intimidate civilians and pressure them to leave.”

The tanks threatened not only lives, but also access to the most basic means of survival.

As Israeli forces advanced closer to residential areas, everyday activities such as securing water became dangerous and unpredictable, adding another layer of hardship for families living near the Yellow Line.

Across much of the Gaza Strip, residents relied on water trucks to meet their daily needs for drinking, cleaning, and personal hygiene.

In the Al-Amal neighborhood, however—like many areas adjacent to the Yellow Line—water trucks avoided entering altogether, fearing they would be targeted as they approached designated danger zones.

“Water trucks stop almost 300 meters away from my neighborhood,” Mujahed said. “I have to walk that distance several times a day, going back and forth, just to fill water containers for my family’s basic needs.”

According to UNICEF, half of all families in Gaza were surviving on less than the humanitarian minimum of six liters of water per person per day for drinking and cooking—a level that reflected not scarcity alone, but the systematic disruption of civilian life under continued military pressure.

A Workplace on the Frontline

For Saja Nael, a 25-year-old media manager, the Yellow Line was not only a place she documented, but one she worked under every day.

From the window of her workplace in the Al-Khulafa neighborhood of the Jabaliya refugee camp, west of the Yellow Line, she watched Israeli military activity unfold less than a kilometer away.

“Our office is in a five-story building, the tallest structure left in the area,” Nael told The Palestine Chronicle. From there, she observed daily military operations.

“Israeli bulldozers were constantly building earth barriers, burning farmland, and demolishing what remained of homes inside the designated danger zone. We saw the bulldozers moving all the time. At night, the shooting intensified, and surveillance drones never stopped—day or night.”

She recalled a recent escalation near Al-Khulafa in eastern northern Beit Lahia. “Israeli forces advanced closer to residential areas. There were heavy explosions and sniper fire. People couldn’t sleep that night. The next morning, many families fled.”

Beyond observation, Nael’s work took her into other high-risk neighborhoods, including Al-Sheja’iyya and Al-Zaytoun.

“Our role was to support families who remained close to the Yellow Line and help them endure,” she told us.

According to Nael, civilians living in these areas were dangerously close to the frontline. “Some families were just one kilometer away, others less than half a kilometer Most stayed because they had no alternative. Their homes were destroyed, but these places were still their only option. There were no proper shelters left.”

What Nael witnessed each day was not a series of isolated incidents but part of a broader reality taking shape on the ground. Earlier statements by Israeli officials had signalled intentions to establish a prolonged military presence in northern Gaza, with claims that forces would remain in a wide ‘security area’—a trajectory that, for civilians living nearby, threatened to turn temporary displacement into a permanent condition.

A Family that Never Had the Chance to Return

Foreseeing an imminent threat, the Bostan family was unable to spend a single day in their home after the ceasefire began.

Their house was located in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood along Salah ad-Din Street, a key axis separating areas west of the road from Israeli tanks positioned to the east. The area grew increasingly dangerous as Israeli forces expanded the Yellow Line, marked by concrete blocks and fortified military positions imposed on the ground.

“At the beginning of the ceasefire, our house was almost a kilometer away from the Yellow Line,” Sabreen, one of the family’s daughters, told The Palestine Chronicle. “My father tried to repair the house, which had only been partially damaged by constant Israeli bombardment, hoping it would become livable again.

The repairs did not last.

“Soon after, new shelling caused further damage and destroyed almost everything my

father had fixed,” she said. “That’s when we realized how risky it would be to live there.”

After enduring more than fifteen episodes of displacement, Sabreen and her siblings were living in an office belonging to a friend who had offered it as temporary shelter—an arrangement she described as unlivable.

Still, one family member remained behind to protect what was left of the house.

“My uncle stayed with a few neighbors to guard their belongings from looting,” Sabreen explained. “They knew the danger, but they felt they had no alternative.”

That fragile arrangement ended abruptly three days earlier.

Residents began receiving phone calls ordering them to evacuate immediately as Israeli tanks prepared to advance further and expand the designated danger zone.

“My uncle received a call at 1 AM from an Israeli soldier,” Sabreen said. “All the neighbors received the same order.”

“They were told to gather at one point and leave together,” she added. “They weren’t allowed to take anything with them.”

The evacuation took place overnight.

“They left immediately,” Sabreen told us. “Now, no one can even access the neighborhood.”

– Noor Alyacoubi is a Gaza-based writer. She studied English language and literature at al-Azhar university in Gaza City. She is part of the Gaza-based writers’ collective We Are Not Numbers. She contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.