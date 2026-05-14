The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlene Metcalf's avatar
Marlene Metcalf
1h

There is an overwhelming need for Palest. women's voices as leadership in Palestinian viewpoint groups and orgs. They are treated by many men as just servants to bring drinks + food, clean up, and shut up. I wish that Chris Hedges would speak with some, any women leaders!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture