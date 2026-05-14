‘Long History of Resistance’ – Chris Hedges Hosts Dr. Ramzy Baroud to Discuss New Book
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Situated in the genre of people’s history, the book traces the experiences of ordinary Palestinians across generations.
Palestinian author and journalist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, discusses his latest book, Before the Flood: A Gaza Family Memoir, in a newly released interview with American journalist and author Chris Hedges, examining Palestinian resistance, historical memory, and the ongoing struggle for national liberation.
Situated in the genre of people’s history, the book traces the experiences of ordinary Palestinians across generations, arguing that resistance is rooted in lived experience, collective memory, and historical continuity.
The discussion explores key themes at the center of Baroud’s work, including reclaiming Palestinian narratives and understanding the current liberation movement within a broader historical framework.
Watch the full interview below:
(The Palestine Chronicle)
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There is an overwhelming need for Palest. women's voices as leadership in Palestinian viewpoint groups and orgs. They are treated by many men as just servants to bring drinks + food, clean up, and shut up. I wish that Chris Hedges would speak with some, any women leaders!