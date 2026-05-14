Situated in the genre of people’s history, the book traces the experiences of ordinary Palestinians across generations.

Palestinian author and journalist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, discusses his latest book, Before the Flood: A Gaza Family Memoir, in a newly released interview with American journalist and author Chris Hedges, examining Palestinian resistance, historical memory, and the ongoing struggle for national liberation.

Situated in the genre of people’s history, the book traces the experiences of ordinary Palestinians across generations, arguing that resistance is rooted in lived experience, collective memory, and historical continuity.

The discussion explores key themes at the center of Baroud’s work, including reclaiming Palestinian narratives and understanding the current liberation movement within a broader historical framework.

Watch the full interview below:

(The Palestine Chronicle)