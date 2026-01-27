Lula called on Trump to confine the ‘Peace Council’ to Gaza and include Palestinians in its membership. (Photos: AA, video grab. Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Brazil, Türkiye, and the United Nations signaled renewed diplomatic engagement on Gaza this week, as international pressure mounted over the future of the ceasefire, humanitarian access, and post-war governance.

Lula Urges Trump to Limit ‘Peace Council’

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has asked US President Donald Trump to restrict the mandate of the newly announced “Peace Council” to the Gaza Strip and to include Palestinian representation, according to a statement released by the Brazilian presidency.

The request was made during a phone call between the two leaders, during which they also agreed to hold a meeting in Washington at a later date.

Lula, who—like other world leaders—was invited to participate in the Trump-led council, cautioned against expanding its scope beyond Gaza and raised concerns about its broader international role.

According to the statement, Lula warned that the initiative risked resembling an alternative to the United Nations, reiterating his call for comprehensive UN reform, including expanding permanent membership of the Security Council. He has previously accused Trump of seeking to position himself as the “master of a new United Nations” through the council’s structure and authority.

The White House announced the Peace Council as part of Trump’s plan linked to the Gaza ceasefire. Still, its founding charter grants the US president sweeping powers, prompting criticism that it could undermine existing international institutions.

The Brazilian presidency also confirmed that Lula and Trump discussed Venezuela, with Lula urging restraint following a US military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro—an action Lula previously said “went beyond acceptable limits.”

Türkiye Engages Hamas

Separately, Türkiye intensified its diplomatic engagement on Gaza’s second ceasefire phase. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with a Hamas delegation led by senior political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The talks focused on the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza agreement, humanitarian conditions in the enclave, and broader regional developments. Sources said Fidan briefed the delegation on Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, including contacts conducted through the Peace Council framework, aimed at defending the rights of residents of Gaza and ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid.

Fidan reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to sustaining humanitarian assistance to Gaza and supporting measures that facilitate aid delivery, amid ongoing restrictions and infrastructure devastation.

The meeting came one day after Israeli forces recovered the body of the last Israeli captive in Gaza, formally concluding the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in October. The second phase, announced earlier this month, is part of a Trump-backed plan endorsed by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

UN: Children Continue to Die

Meanwhile, the United Nations cautioned that while the ceasefire has brought limited improvements, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis remains severe and deadly—especially for children.

Speaking at UN headquarters following a joint visit to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban described the ceasefire as “imperfect, fragile, but vital,” noting that it has allowed an increase in aid deliveries and helped reverse famine conditions.

“For the first time in many months, there are signs that a fragile ceasefire is making a difference in the lives of over one million children,” Chaiban said. However, he warned that more than 100 children have been killed since the ceasefire began, and that around 100,000 children remain acutely malnourished and in need of long-term care.

UNICEF reported that more than 1.6 million people now have improved access to clean water, while hundreds of thousands have received blankets and winter clothing. Pediatric intensive care services have also resumed at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

Despite these gains, Chaiban stressed that 1.3 million people still lack adequate shelter and that at least 10 children have died from hypothermia since winter began. He also warned that Israel’s de-registration of international NGOs could sharply undermine humanitarian operations across Gaza and the West Bank.

World Food Program Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau echoed the concerns, saying Gaza had been “on the brink of famine” during his previous visit in July, and that while conditions had stabilized, the situation remained precarious.

“An entire population is living on the brink,” Skau said. “That is not acceptable.”

Both officials emphasized that moving to Phase Two of the ceasefire is not only a political necessity but a humanitarian one, calling for the reopening of all crossings—including Rafah—for two-way traffic, safe civilian movement, and predictable access for aid agencies.

They also underscored the role of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as a potential mechanism for improving humanitarian coordination and advancing early recovery, provided it is fully operational and supported.

As diplomatic activity accelerates across multiple fronts, UN officials warned that without sustained political commitment and uninterrupted humanitarian access, recent gains could quickly unravel, leaving Gaza’s civilian population—particularly children—once again at extreme risk.

(PC, AJA, AA, UN)