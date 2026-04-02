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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
4d

Really on the point, "rewriting reality (or "perception of reality") in real time", and I can added with unfitted language, scarcity of words, obscene and pubescent.

More close to be on a funambulaire whorehouse than on the White House (well, another kind of the same funambulaire instalation).

PS: Macron deserve to be beaten for any one with some decency, he is another crap with francoise charme...but stinks.

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Digger B!'s avatar
Digger B!
4d

Macron was groomed for the presidency because of his time working for the Rothschild family. I have little doubt that he, Starmer (a Jew) and Merz (worked for BlackRock) want to join this war, but they need a false flag / provocation to sell it to their voters...

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