Enza Hamilton
Mar 17

Such a shocking state of affairs! Democracy and our freedoms are being stripped from us as we speak. If Trump gets away with this other nations will follow. This administration would rather kill our freedoms than criticise the crimes Israel is committing.

1 reply
Frank Sterle Jr.
Mar 21

Israel's government and IDF have deliberately used starvation, among other horrors, against Palestinian non-combatants as a part of its ongoing campaign. There have been photos published by legacy news-media of foreign aid trucks with urgently needed food okay-ed by Israeli security yet still made to park idly for days. It’s not hard for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

Living, breathing human beings can be — and actually are presently being — perceived and treated as though they are disposable and, by extension, their suffering and death are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic and relatively civilized nations.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones and famine-stricken regions.

In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news. It’s an immoral consideration of ‘quality of life’.

With each news report of the daily death toll from some unrelenting bombardment somewhere in this troubled world, I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts internationally since I began regularly consuming news products in 1987.

Furthermore, it's sadly and even shamefully true that, while some peoples have been brutally victimized throughout history a disproportionately large number of times, the victims of one place and time can and sometimes do become the victimizers of another place and time. And it’s not hard for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

1 more comment...

