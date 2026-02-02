Newly released Epstein files have renewed scrutiny of his extensive connections to Israel’s political and security elite. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Newly released Epstein files revive scrutiny of his deep ties to Israel’s political and security elite, raising unresolved questions about intelligence links, influence operations, and decades of protected impunity.

Key Takeaways

The Epstein files deepen scrutiny of his long-standing ties to Israeli political power, particularly through repeated contact with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Allegations of Israeli intelligence links appear in declassified FBI records, showing such claims were treated as a formal counter-intelligence concern, not fringe speculation.

Epstein retained elite access and protection long after his 2008 conviction, raising unresolved questions about impunity and institutional shielding.

Israel emerges in the files as a strategic node in Epstein’s global influence network, connecting US politics, Gulf elites, and international diplomacy.

Survivors say the document release still prioritizes power over accountability, exposing victims while leaving many enablers unnamed or legally untouched.

The latest release of millions of pages from the US Department of Justice’s Jeffrey Epstein files has reopened one of the most disturbing questions surrounding the disgraced financier: not only who enabled his crimes, but whether his access, protection, and longevity were tied to intelligence and state power—particularly Israeli networks.

While Epstein’s relationships with US presidents, billionaires, and royalty have long been documented, the new tranche of documents places renewed emphasis on his unusually close ties to Israel’s political, intelligence, and diplomatic elite, most notably former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Ehud Barak and Epstein’s New York Residence