Palestine Chronicle's Robert Inlakesh interviewed Alaa Hathleen, a resident of Masafer Yatta. (Thumbnail: Palestine Chronicle)

In The FloodGate, Voices from Palestine, Alaa Hathleen from Masafer Yatta speaks about life under military rule, settler violence, and the community’s ongoing fight against ethnic cleansing.

On March 2, the documentary film No Other Land won an Oscar, shedding light on the ongoing struggle of Palestinians in Masafer Yatta under Israeli occupation.

In this episode of The FloodGate, Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh spoke with Alaa Hathleen, an activist and resident of Masafer Yatta, about life under military rule, the daily realities of displacement, and the community’s unwavering resistance against Israeli forces and settler attacks.

Masafer Yatta is one of the longest-standing cases of ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank, yet its people refuse to be erased.

Here are five key takeaways from Alaa Hathleen’s testimony:

1. Under Attack

For decades, Israel has used a combination of military rule, economic pressure, and legal manipulation to push Palestinians out of their land. Alaa Hathleen sees no future in a two-state solution because the occupation has left no room for Palestinian self-determination.

“They have been attacking us in every sector—health, education, and the economy. Through these attacks, they are trying to displace us in many ways,” Alaa said.

“For example, my village has a legal decision from Israel’s court stating that it is our land, yet we are not allowed to use it. This is the reality under Israeli law. We have been suffering in every aspect of life.”

“Even in education, we face attacks from settlers. We suffer from home demolitions and military operations. They do not want us to live here; they want to displace us through different means, including settler violence and demolitions,” Alaa continued, adding:

“For them, this is Area C, but for us, it is our home. That is why there is no two-state solution for Palestine.”

2. Why We Become Activists

For many Palestinians, activism is not a choice but a necessity. Alaa’s activism is deeply personal, shaped by both the occupation and his family’s struggles.

“I am both a physiotherapist and an activist, but neither was a choice—I became an activist after seeing how the occupation denied us all our rights, how they declared my land and my area as military zones, forbidding us from using them,” he said.

“I became a physiotherapist after my father suffered a stroke in 2013. It was extremely difficult to access physical therapy, so I decided at that moment to pursue this field and work hard to help my community.”

Alaa explained that there are no schools in the area. “Every day, I had to walk around 10 kilometers through mountains and valleys just to attend school. Many times, settlers attacked and beat us, but I was determined to continue my studies and support my people,” he said.

3. Settler Attacks

Settler violence is a daily threat in Masafer Yatta, and the Israeli authorities offer no protection to Palestinian residents. Instead, they facilitate attacks by ensuring that settlers act with impunity.

“Settlers attack us while the police delay their response as much as possible, waiting until the settlers have finished their destruction before arriving. Sometimes, when we call them, they tell us, ‘Where are the settlers? You are lying,’ and instead of stopping the attackers, they arrest us.”

Other times, according to Alaa, Israeli forces acknowledge that the illegal Isreali Jewish settlers are doing something illegal, but say that they cannot stop them.

“ They always tell us to submit complaints at the police station, and although we have filed thousands of complaints, nothing has changed.”

“We are not allowed to defend ourselves,” he continued. “If we try, they will arrest us and throw us in jail. This is our reality.”

4 Ethnic Cleansing and Annexation Plans

The Israeli government directly supports settler violence by enabling land grabs and expanding settlements. Masafer Yatta is not just experiencing occupation—it is facing an ongoing process of ethnic cleansing.

“The Israeli government supports these settlers, bringing them here to attack us and continue their attempts to displace Palestinians from their land,” Alaa said.

“We are treated like prisoners—our village is closed off, and sometimes they decide to open the gates. Every day, we face attacks from settlers, soldiers, and Israeli civil administration. They constantly issue demolition orders against our homes, trying to push us out.”

5. Dignity and Rights

Despite the daily hardships, the people of Masafer Yatta refuse to give up their land. Their resistance is rooted in dignity and the determination to stay.

“They want to displace us into the cities, but we refuse. This is our land, this is our life. We will live here with dignity and freedom, or we will be buried beneath it with our ancestors. There is no other choice.”

Unfortunately, Alaa said, this issue has been largely ignored by the media. “There has been very little attention given to it, but it remains one of the most important struggles we face.”

– Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.