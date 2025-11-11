Hundreds of thousands of displaced people return to Gaza City after the withdrawal of Israeli forces. (Photo: via QNN)

With several sticking points, including the deployment of a multinational force, the disarmament of Hamas and the start of reconstruction, the second phase of the US-brokered deal is yet to be rolled out.

There is a strong possibility of a de facto partition of the Gaza Strip, with one area controlled by Israel and another by Hamas, multiple sources have told the Reuters news agency.

According to the first stage of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement that took effect last month, the Israeli army controls 53 percent of the besieged enclave, including the majority of its farmland, the southern city of Rafah as well as parts of Gaza City and other areas, the report noted.

Meanwhile, nearly all of the Strip’s population of two million people are displaced, sheltering in tents and the rubble of destroyed homes, which is under Hamas control, the report added.

Citing six European officials “with direct knowledge” of the efforts to implement the next phase of the deal, Reuters reported that this phase “was effectively stalled and that reconstruction now appeared likely to be limited to the Israel-controlled area.”

Transitional Authority, Multinational Force

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to withdraw further from the so-called yellow line, “alongside the establishment of a transitional authority to govern Gaza, the deployment of a multinational security force meant to take over from the Israeli military, the disarmament of Hamas and the start of reconstruction,” the report noted.

However, according to 18 sources, including the six European officials and a former US official familiar with the negotiations, the yellow line “looks set to become the de facto border indefinitely dividing Gaza” if there is no push from the US to resolve the deadlock.

The plan has not provided timelines or mechanisms for implementation, but Israel also rejects any involvement from the West-Bank based Palestinian Authority (PA) in the future governance of the territory, Hamas refuses to disarm and there is uncertainty over the make-up of the multinational force, the report noted.

It cited ten diplomats as saying that governments remain hesitant to commit troops for the multinational force. They said that European and Arab nations, in particular, “were unlikely to participate if responsibilities extended beyond peacekeeping, and meant direct confrontation with Hamas or other Palestinian groups.”

Decommision of Arms

Two European officials and a Western diplomat told Reuters that the possibility of Hamas decommissioning its arms under international supervision was an idea under discussion, instead of the movement handing over its weapons to Israel or another foreign force. At the same time, European and Arab states want the PA’s police force to return to Gaza to take over alongside the multinational force, the report added.

A US department spokesperson would not be drawn into whether reconstruction of the enclave would be limited to the Israeli-controlled area, the report stated. Last month US President JD Vance and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner both said that “reconstruction funds could quickly begin to flow to the Israel-controlled area even without moving to the next stage of the plan, with the idea of creating model zones for some Gazans to live in,” the report added.

Michael Wahid Hanna, U.S. program director of think-tank International Crisis Group told Reuters that such proposals from the US suggest the reality on the ground risks becoming “locked into something much more longer term.”

European, Arab governments’ Concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said that Tel Aviv does not intend to re-occupy or govern Gaza, even though there has been a push from far-right ministers in the government to re-establish settlements there.

At a security conference in Manama earlier this month, Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi reportedly said that “”Everybody wants this conflict over, all of us want the same endgame here. Question is, how do we make it work?”

While Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said at the conference that “Gaza must not get stuck in a no man’s land between peace and war.”

Safaid also said: “We cannot have a fragmentation of Gaza,” adding, “Gaza is one, and Gaza is part of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

According to the report, Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesperson in Gaza City, said that the movement was ready to hand over authority to a Palestinian technocrat entity, emphasizing that “All the regions of Gaza deserve reconstruction equally.”

Qassem said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel “did not adhere to the agreement maps and deliberately expanded the yellow line, especially in northern Gaza.”

He also stressed that Tel Aviv “deliberately escalates its violations with the aim of undermining the ceasefire agreement.”

By Palestine Chronicle Staff.