Nov 12

This outcome was the predictable and regretable situation, because it seems not to be from the beginning a plan or better, a deal (becasue of all the imprecisions and indeterminations it has), aimed to "kill" the international momentum gained, the flotillas and the UNGA kind of summit, when all we felt the Uniting for Peace invoqued by Colombia to be close to be implemented ... the "Trumps Plan" just was as every "ceasefire" before, timingly a digression from ICJ rulings or other achievements as the "momentum" I referred. So many people just bought the "Peace Plan" as something "real", a kind of first step for a solution, and a key out of the Genocide.

The Plan is a way for continuing destroying Gaza, palestinians and International Law, and it seems more a "truce" if we can label it the reduction of mass-killing to only a "normal killing" of palestinians through many means ...

The frustration and the tension increase day by day in the whole world of conscience.

We know that without accountability for committing Genocide there are not Peace. We know that a Palestinian state is not possible with the settlers in the West Bank. We know that Israel doesn't want it and neither peace. We know that disarm the Resistance means obliteration of any solution to the real issue: Zionism-Occupation-Apartheid-Permanent War-Genocide-Ethnic Cleansing-Imperialism.

The empire and arab treacherous states want to return to "bussines as usual". They have not love for themselfs, nor dignity. Admit to Israel as it is is suicidal for the region and its population.

Without Freedom and Justice, ther are no peace and neither dignity.

The peace plan is a farce to winn time for the stealing of land and resources.

The annihilation of palestinians and international law framework is a "model", the real one model they want to present to the world: impunity to achieve their will at any cost for the oppressed.

Nov 12

We all know the saying "give them an inch and they'll take a yard" with israel; you don't need to give anything because they'll take it all, always, forever amen.

