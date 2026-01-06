The two countries signed a normalization agreement on December 10, 2020, becoming the fourth Arab state to do so, following Bahrain, the UAE, and Sudan.

Five years since the Abraham Accords were signed between Israel and Morocco, the two countries “continue to deepen security cooperation,” the Israeli army announced on Monday.

The development comes despite Israel’s continued killing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, even after a ceasefire agreement between Tel Aviv and Hamas took effect on October 10 last year.

Five years since the Abraham Accords: Israel and Morocco continue to deepen security cooperation. This week in Tel Aviv, the IDF and the Moroccan Armed Forces held the 3rd Joint Military Committee meeting, concluding with the signing of the joint work plan for 2026. The… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 5, 2026

“This week in Tel Aviv, the IDF (Israeli army – PC) and the Moroccan Armed Forces held the 3rd Joint Military Committee meeting, concluding with the signing of the joint work plan for 2026,” the Israeli occupation army said in a statement on X.

“The meetings included strategic discussions, IDF unit visits, and coordination on shared security objectives, another milestone under the Abraham Accords and a step forward for regional stability,” the statement added.

Al Mayadeen reported the talks were led by the Israeli army’s Planning Directorate and its Tevel Division, which oversees foreign military relations. It said that the meeting included “professional working sessions, as well as visits to Israeli military units, arms industries, and relevant directorates.”

Arms Deals, Joint Military Projects

The two countries signed a normalization agreement on December 10, 2020, as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, becoming the fourth Arab state to do so, following Bahrain, the UAE, and Sudan.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the “memorandum of understanding” between the governments encompassed arms deals, intelligence cooperation, and joint military projects.

Morocco, the report stated, has since ‘signed several deals” with Israeli defense companies, “among them for Israel Aerospace Industries’ Barak 8 missile defense system, Elbit System’s ATMOS Howitzer, 20 radars manufactured by Elta for its F-5e fighter jets, and Elbit’s EXTRA rockets.”

Reconnaissance, Air Defense Systems

In November, Israel’s BlueBird Aerosystems reportedly opened a factory in Benslimane, on the outskirts of Casablanca, to produce the SpyX one-way attack drones. In late 2020, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) acquired 50 percent ownership of BlueBird, according to its official website.

Al Mayadeen reported that Morocco signed a contract with IAI, reportedly valued at around $1 billion, for the supply of two Ofek 13-class military reconnaissance satellites.

The deal was concluded at the end of 2023, with the contract formalized in mid-2024, the report stated.

It noted that deals “also included the Barak-8 and Barak MX air defense systems, Rafael’s Spider, and Elbit/IAI guided rockets from the EXTRA family.”

Al Mayadeen also stated that Morocco has reportedly bought “36 ATMOS artillery systems and completed tests of 306 mm guided rockets with ranges up to 150 km and heavy warheads.”

Over 71,000 Palestinians Killed

Starting on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military, with American support, launched a genocidal war against the people of Gaza. This campaign has so far resulted in the deaths of over 71,200 Palestinians, with more than 171,000 wounded. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and the destruction of infrastructure is unprecedented since World War II. Thousands of people are still missing.

In addition to the military assault, the Israeli blockade has caused a man-made famine, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians—mostly children—with hundreds of thousands more at risk.

Despite widespread international condemnation, little has been done to hold Israel accountable. The nation is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)