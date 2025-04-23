The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
Aug 29

You wear the pin, you sign the plea,

Post online for the world to see.

You speak of doves and olive trees,

Of calm across the stormy seas.

But peace is more than symbols shown,

It's seeds in stony conflict sown.

It's not the cheer when battles cease,

The fleeting taste of sweet release.

It's not the slogan, sharp and clean,

When outrage paints the daily scene.

It's when the insult cuts like steel,

And ancient wounds refuse to heal.

When anger flares, a righteous fire,

Demanding vengeance, sharp and dire.

When "us and them" builds walls so high,

Beneath a cold, accusing sky.

When justice feels like harsh defeat,

And bitterness tastes bittersweet.

It's choosing *still* to understand

The "other" clutching shifting sand.

It's swallowing the sharp retort,

When bridges crumble and distort.

It's seeing fear behind the rage,

Turning a fragile, patient page.

It's listening when the view's opposed,

Where tension coils, unexposed.

It's questioning the easy blame,

Dousing the spark before the flame.

It's standing firm 'gainst hate's loud call,

When silence shields the worst of all.

It's labor lost, the slow, hard grind,

To change the stubborn human mind.

It's building trust where none remains,

Through subtle shifts and patient gains.

It's planting hope on ravaged ground,

Where only echoes of hate are found.

So measure not by words declared,

Or easy posts that show you cared.

Measure it by what you'll release:

The cherished grudge, the need for peace

That costs you comfort, pride, or stance –

The courage to afford *them* chance.

How committed *are* you... really?

When your own pride feels threatened, dearly?

When it demands you yield your ground,

Or sit with those who push you 'round?

The answer isn't preached, but *done*,

In battles faced by everyone.

**True peace is built, not won or kept,

By choices made while others slept.

How much of *you* will you unmake,

For peace's demanding, fragile sake?**

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew currier's avatar
Andrew currier
Aug 16

Coldplay? Are you sure?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture