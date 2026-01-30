Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. (Photo: Rakoon, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel reportedly “registered more long-term emigrants than returnees, with 2023 marking the largest gap between departures and returns in the state’s history.”

The rate of emigration from Israel continues to rise, with nearly 70,000 Israelis having left the country in 2025, according to official figures cited in various media reports.

Official statistics indicate that the number of Israelis who left the country in 2025 reached approximately 69,300, compared to only 19,000 who returned, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported. Notably, the report added, about 48 percent of those leaving the country were born abroad, confirming the rising number of native Israelis leaving for the first time.

Compared to the year preceding 2025, “the number of Israelis who left the country in 2024 was approximately 82,700, while only 24,200 returned, marking an 18.4% decrease from 2023.”

The report noted that the rise in emigration from Israel is linked to security, economic, and social factors, including the high cost of living in major cities and the ongoing security tensions since the Palestinian Resistance operation of October 7, 2023.

Low Population Growth

Despite natural population growth due to births, the population growth rate remained low, reaching approximately 1.1 percent in 2025, the report stated.

QNN further cited Hebrew media, which in turn cited government sources, as saying that Israel does not have a clear plan to stop the increasing wave of emigration or to encourage them to return. This comes at a time when fears are growing about the impact of this situation on the demographic and economic structure of the Israeli state, the report added.

A report by the Israeli Ynet news website supports this report, stating that 69,300 Israelis “chose to leave the country in 2025, compared with just 19,000 who returned.”

The report cited figures from data published last month by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Ynet said that the data indicated that during 2025, Israel’s population grew “by about 112,000 people, an increase of 1.1%, which includes both natural population growth and migration.” It added that the growth rate “was identical to that of 2024 but lower than in 2023.”

The report stated that, according to CBS, the primary reason was the high number of Israelis emigrating abroad.

‘Increased Mortality Linked to War’

The Israeli +972 magazine reported that these figures were corroborated by a report published by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies, “which found that after years of steady growth, Israel’s population growth slowed in 2025.”

The magazine said researchers linked the shift mainly “to the sharp rise in emigration, alongside declining fertility rates and increased mortality linked to the war” in the Gaza Strip.

“In total, over 150,000 Israelis have left the country in the past two years alone, rising to over 200,000 since the current government took power,” the report, published earlier this month, stated. Many of them left “with a one-way ticket,” with no plans to return.

It also noted that for the first time, Israel “registered more long-term emigrants than returnees, with 2023 marking the largest gap between departures and returns in the state’s history.”

Rising Gaza Death Toll

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing close to 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring over 171,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The killings have continued despite a US-brokered ceasefire, which came into effect in October last year. Since then, Israel has killed 492 Palestinians and injured 1,356. After more than two years of this genocidal war, Israel also continues to restrict essential humanitarian aid from entering the enclave.

(PC, QNN)