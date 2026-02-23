The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

AnnEM
2h

Wow, to think that actively supporting and funding the slaughter of mostly women and children (now confirmed as a genocide) would be a “net-negative”. And btw , that framing is grotesque.

Paulo Kirk
2h

In the end, the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, and more to come down as a product of political maneuvering and calculations on who gets to be the next war crimes boss in the White Man's House?

Antony Blinken? Jewish Supremacy? Harris and her Jew hubby? Biden and his Zionist hair sniffing?

Tragedy after tragedy all for the calculations and the mess that is AMeriKKKan politics.

Not a fucking truthful politician in the bunch, and then add to that the Minyan controlling the fucking pols, and we have a very very Mitzvah Mess , , , and Faces of Evil , , , And Faces of DEATH.

What is a life, or a million lives (Ukraine-Russia) worth? Fuck, another Podcast, another Substack, andother useful idiot prognosticating when the Pedophile in Chief will push the button for yet MORE brown people and Muslims to perish?

All of these people around and in politics are scum. Mamdanit? AOC? FUCK.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/faces-of-death-a-face-only-a-blind

