A confidential Democratic Party analysis found Kamala Harris lost crucial support in 2024 because of the Biden administration’s Gaza war stance.

Key Takeaways

What the ‘Autopsy’ Found

A secret Democratic National Committee ‘autopsy’ of the 2024 presidential election concluded that the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Gaza war significantly undermined Kamala Harris’s campaign, according to a detailed investigation published by Axios on Monday.

The analysis — conducted after Harris’s defeat to Donald Trump — examined polling data, focus group feedback, turnout models, and internal party analysis.

According to sources familiar with the findings, Democratic officials concluded that the administration’s stance on Israel was, in their own words, a “net-negative” in the 2024 election.

The report said that, during a closed-door meeting between DNC officials and the pro-Palestinian advocacy organization IMEU Policy Project, party representatives reportedly acknowledged that “their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a ‘net-negative’ in the 2024 election.”

The IMEU Policy Project argued that the Biden-Harris administration’s strong support for Israel during the Gaza war “was a factor in the party’s losses,” particularly because it “drained support from some young people and progressives.” According to Axios, two senior aides confirmed that Democratic officials conducting the autopsy believed the issue harmed the party’s standing with key constituencies.

The political damage, sources said, was especially evident among younger voters, progressive activists, and segments of the Democratic coalition that had mobilized strongly in 2020 but showed reduced enthusiasm in 2024. Focus group data reportedly reflected frustration with what some voters viewed as insufficient criticism of Israeli military operations and a failure to adopt a stronger humanitarian posture.

When approached for comment, DNC spokesperson Kendall Witmer rejected the suggestion that the party was suppressing politically sensitive findings, stating that the committee had consulted IMEU and “hundreds of others as part of its analysis” and that officials were “grateful for the conversation.” However, the DNC declined to release the full report publicly.

The secrecy surrounding the autopsy has intensified internal party debate, particularly as Democrats assess how foreign policy decisions intersect with electoral politics in an increasingly polarized electorate.

‘We Should Have Done More’

The Axios investigation also highlights how Harris herself has publicly reflected on the administration’s handling of Gaza in the aftermath of her defeat.

During events tied to her memoir, ‘107 Days’, Harris acknowledged that the administration’s approach had political consequences.

“We should have done more as an administration,” she said. She added that “we should have spoken publicly about our criticism” of how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted the war.

In her book, Harris reportedly wrote that former President Biden’s declining approval ratings — driven in part by what she described as his “perceived blank check” to Netanyahu — “harmed her in 2024.”

Harris also revealed that she had “privately pleaded” with Biden to demonstrate greater empathy for Palestinian civilians. However, she ultimately declined to publicly break with the president on the issue during the campaign, a decision that, according to Democratic strategists cited in the autopsy discussions, may have compounded dissatisfaction among parts of the party base.

Axios’s reporting makes clear that the DNC’s internal assessment does not claim Gaza policy was the sole cause of Harris’s defeat. However, party officials privately concluded it was a measurable liability — a “net-negative” — in an election decided by narrow margins in several key states.

The findings underscore a broader structural shift within the Democratic coalition. Younger voters and progressive activists have shown growing willingness to withhold support over foreign policy disagreements, particularly regarding Israel and Palestinian rights.

(PC, Axios)