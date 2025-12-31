Israel insists on Hamas’s disarmament while aligning with a US plan for Gaza that moves ahead despite unresolved conditions.

The United States and Israel have agreed on a two-month deadline for dismantling the weapons of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to the report, officials meeting in Florida — among them Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump — agreed that joint teams would establish clear standards to define what Hamas’s disarmament would entail.

The sources said the process would include the destruction of Hamas’s tunnel infrastructure, adding that if the movement fails to disarm within the specified timeframe, responsibility for the next steps would return to the Israeli government and its military.

In parallel comments, Netanyahu said that Hamas must surrender all of its rifles, which he characterized as around 60,000 AK-style rifles, and dismantle its tunnel networks for the US-led plan to advance.

In related coverage, US officials told The Economist that Washington expects to begin rebuilding Gaza within weeks, while acknowledging that dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities is likely to take significantly longer.

In apparent contradiction to the stated disarmament timeline, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that reconstruction efforts are expected to begin in Rafah, in southern Gaza, an area currently under Israeli military control, even before Hamas has been fully disarmed.

Israel Hayom also reported that Trump informed Netanyahu he plans to unveil a new Gaza plan on January 15, which would include the establishment of an international supervisory body that Trump himself would likely lead. According to the report, a civilian governing authority is expected to be formed in the coming weeks to prepare to take over the administration of Gaza from Hamas.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10. Israel later delayed moving to the second phase, citing unresolved issues related to the recovery of the remains of one of its soldiers in Gaza.

Palestinian resistance groups say they are still searching for the soldier amid the widespread destruction across the territory.

The ceasefire was intended to bring an end to more than two years of genocidal war that began on October 7, 2023, and has resulted in a devastating toll in Gaza.

