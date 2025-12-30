The order reportedly stemmed from concerns over “unwanted complications” during Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump in Florida.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to suspend military operations until his return from the US out of fear of “undesired entanglement” during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing Israeli media.

“The political leadership has instructed the Israeli army to suspend some military operations until Netanyahu returns from his visit to the US,” the public broadcaster KAN reportedly said.

It added that the decision stems from concerns over “unwanted complications” during Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump in Florida.

Netanyahu arrived in the US on Sunday to meet with Trump. The trip came after the army said a reserve officer was wounded in a bomb explosion in Rafah in southern Gaza, with Netanyahu blaming Hamas for the blast.

Hamas Statement on Rafah Blast

Hamas denied responsibility and said in a statement that the unexploded ordnance had been planted by the Israeli occupation itself.

“We have previously warned about the remnants of war in this area and others,” the group stated, adding that it bears no responsibility for the zone since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said the explosion occurred in an area fully controlled by Israeli forces, “where no Palestinian is present or working.”

Talks on Phase 2

Talks between Trump and Netanyahu are expected to take up transition to the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 71,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

(PC, Anadolu)