Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities in Gaza and preventing Iran from reviving its nuclear program.

Speaking before the Knesset, Netanyahu said he has held six meetings with Trump since the latter assumed office, claiming that coordination between Israel and the United States has reached an unprecedented level.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel and the US administration are aligned on what he described as “core issues,” despite differences on certain matters. He added that he discussed at length with Trump the recovery of the final remains of an Israeli captive in Gaza, reiterating his commitment to securing their return.

According to Netanyahu, the remaining body belongs to an Israeli police officer killed on October 7, 2023.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in the destruction of an estimated 90 percent of civilian infrastructure through sustained airstrikes, demolitions, and ground operations. More than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, the majority women and children.

On Iran, Netanyahu said he and Trump share a position opposing any renewal of Iran’s nuclear program or the reconstruction of its ballistic missile capabilities, warning that any Iranian attack would be met with “severe consequences.”

Commenting on unrest in Iran, Netanyahu claimed that protests are expanding and said Israel “stands with the Iranian people” in what he described as their struggle for justice and freedom. He said the current moment is critical and that Iranians may determine their own future.

(PC, AJA)