Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Zionism is a fanatical ideology in the first place but what is fanatical to anyone else is normal in Israel – as the current state of public indifference to the slaughter in Gaza indicates.

On October 8 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu did not hesitate to exploit one of the boldest attacks in the history of Palestinian resistance, the assault on Israeli settlements and military bases on or across the Gaza fence the day before.

His aim was to use the attack as the pretext for a devastating general attack on Israel’s regional enemies. It has been clearly planned for years and in the short term it worked. Hezbollah was weakened and the Syrian government finally collapsed after 13 years of a proxy war in which Israel’s interests were paramount. However, the attack on Iran resulted in missile retaliation that caused unprecedented destruction and forced Israel to seek a ceasefire.

Undeterred, Israel still grinds on, massacring and destroying everything in its path as Netanyahu pursues his lifetime goal of a ‘greater Israel.’ He clearly sees himself as a Hebrew hero comparable to the greatest in Biblical myth, rather than the corrupt, lying genocidalist that will be his real place in history.

“I am on a mission of generations,” he told an interviewer recently. Asked if he felt connected to ‘greater Israel’ he replied “Very much … so if you ask whether I feel this is an historical and spiritual mission, the answer is ‘yes.’”

In the ‘west’ the idea of a ‘greater Israel’ originally came out of Christian Zionism in the 17th/18th century. It was not ‘greater Israel’ then, just the ‘land of Israel,’ inclusive not just of Palestine but most of the land around it. Even though most were secular, the ‘land of Israel’ or ‘eretz Israel’ was the tool utilized by Zionists in the 19th century in support of the claim to have a divine right to Palestine.

Even without ‘greater Israel’ the Zionists never wanted a small Israel. Weak in the beginning, they were forced to accept what they were offered after Balfour, which was only ‘a national home’ in Palestine, not Palestine itself and not a Jewish state.

On the map of ‘greater’ or ‘eretz’ Israel, however, Palestine was just the beginning. It was the seed that, properly nourished with steady territorial expansion, would grow into the Biblical kingdom stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates.

This was not just biblical rhetoric but the blueprint in the minds of ‘extremists’ and ‘fanatics’ and intended to subsume much of the central lands of the Middle East (Lebanon, Syria and Iraq), along with what is now northern Saudi Arabia and south-eastern Turkey) into ‘greater’ Israel.

However, even fanatics have their fanatics. Noone could imagine it happening but in 1977 the ‘former’ terrorist and mass murderer Menahim Begin was elected as Prime Minister. The less-fanatical mainstream was stunned. It had its own mass murderers, but Begin was not one of them. How could this have happened?

Now yesterday’s fanatics – to the less fanatical – are the government. Ben Gvir and Smotrich run the settlements and ‘national security.’ They are not just Netanyahu’s political allies. They are the essential props of his government and they share his annihilationist views. They are the standard bearers of ‘eretz Israel,’ not as they are more than likely to be seen in history, as Israel’s pallbearers.

To survive in the Middle East, Israel had to continually weaken it. Even in the 1940s Ben-Gurion was hoping a Christian leader could be found to turn Lebanon – supposedly the weakest link in frontline Arab states – into a puppet state. This was eventually attempted through civil war in the 1970s-80s but failed when the Falangist leader Bashir Gemayel refused to deliver and was then assassinated.

The Yinon plan in the 1980s crystallized Israel’s long-term aim of fragmenting the entire region into digestible ethno-religious states. Israel’s interests were deeply embedded in the US-led wars on Iraq, Libya and the proxy war on Syria, which delivered Israel its greatest triumph since 1948.

The refusal of the ‘west’ to stop the Gaza genocide has caused some consternation, as if the civilized guardians of the ‘rules-based international’ order can’t possibly be allowing this to happen which is precisely what it is doing, as if it agrees with Israel sotto voce that the only solution to the ‘Palestine problem’ is the removal of the Palestinians from Palestine, not the removal of its occupiers.

While continuing to back the genocide and planning the next hot war on Iran with Israel, the US is trying to bully Lebanon into destroying Hezbollah. It has been forced to acknowledge the reality of starvation in Gaza but its concern at human suffering is marginal and incidental to its complicity in genocide.

The US, the UK or European governments have never made any attempt to compel Israel to comply with international law. Not in 1948, not in 1967, not during the 1990s ‘peace process’ and they are making no effort now, despite being somewhat embarrassed by the fact of being seen to make no effort.

With Israel’s longer-term goals now being revealed more brazenly by Netanyahu, the issue is not just the future of Gaza or Palestine but of the entire region.

The ‘west’ wants to destroy what it created back in the 1920s. The ‘old’ Middle East will be turned into a ‘new’ Middle East with all the problems of the past cleared away. The ‘new’ Middle East will be what the US and Israel want it to be, not what its people want it to be. Just as in the past, their aspirations are the least of all considerations. ‘Eretz Israel’ will be part of the new equation.

Israel is totally dependent on the US but just as in the past the Zionists reached the point where they were able to bite the British hand that had fed them, so in the future they may feel strong enough to do without the US. That is, if the US has not finally decided before then that it can do without Israel.

Recent polls show the extent of extreme, genocidal thinking amongst the Israeli public. One poll held in March 2025 by the Geocartography Group of Penn State University showed that 82 percent of those polled support the expulsion of all Palestinians from Gaza and 56 per cent from ‘Israel,’ apparently including the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Almost half believed that the Israeli military should behave in Gaza as Joshua did after conquering Jericho, by killing all its inhabitants. Another poll in late July 2025 showed that 79 percent of Israelis were “not so troubled” or “not troubled at all” by reports of famine and suffering in Gaza.

Whoever succeeds Netanyahu, Israel’s basic direction seems set in stone. The genocide is not just Netanyahu and his colleagues but the will of the population, as numerous opinion polls have shown.

There is no domestic barrier against the genocide being continued in Gaza and the West Bank if the Gaza captives are released. The Israeli public supports not two states but annexation. Colonization has gone so far it cannot be stopped short of a total boycott or military intervention by outside states.

The ‘pipedream’ of a ‘greater Israel’ is gradually being realized, with the full support of the US and the participation of Arab states that one day – however far in the future – are going to feel this fire burning at their feet. What Israel’s backers cannot see right now is that ultimately no-one is going to get out of this mess unscathed. The whole region is heading for meltdown.

In any case, there is no happy future for Israel. Its people are poisoning themselves through their inhumanity. What kind of future can such a country have except as a terrible memory best forgotten?

– Jeremy Salt taught at the University of Melbourne, at Bosporus University in Istanbul and Bilkent University in Ankara for many years, specializing in the modern history of the Middle East. Among his recent publications is his 2008 book, The Unmaking of the Middle East. A History of Western Disorder in Arab Lands (University of California Press) and The Last Ottoman Wars. The Human Cost 1877-1923 (University of Utah Press, 2019). He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.