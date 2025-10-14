The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NorthMoss's avatar
NorthMoss
Oct 14

Justice for Palestine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
Oct 18

So many parallels with Vietnam. USA lost. Viet Cong won. USA ate humble pie. Members of military forces returned to their homes and were shunned. Ouch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture