Jun 11

I don’t at all support the brutal callousness of Hamas. Nonetheless, the Oct.7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel conveniently enabled the Netanyahu government to justify extreme emergency war measures, then force through his/its ‘democratic reforms’ and do who-knows-what-more to Palestine — including cleansing, food-starving and mass slaughtering its long-time Palestinian non-combatants. And it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

It's also convenient for other Israeli power interests — particularly with western world governments and mainstream news-media basically falling into line and towing it.

One has to wonder whether the 10/7 ‘surprise’ attack on Israel was truly unexpected, albeit it may have been deadlier than the (hypothetical) Israeli insiders had anticipated. Evil Israeli powerbrokers, like Netanyahu (which is not his real name), may still consider those Israeli lives lost as a 'good investment' (i.e. the future annexation of Palestinian land and natural resources). And who's going to be able to stop the Israel Defence Forces and immorally opportunistic prime minister Netanyahu, especially with their state-of-the-art American-taxpayer-supplied weaponry?

Also, not widely publicized is that there are considerable fossil fuel reserves beneath long-held Palestinian land that are a plausible motivator for war. Plus, Netanyahu's military-officer brother was killed during an attack against Palestinian and German hostage-takers in 1976. He likely wants even more blood for that, however innocent, including from mostly-children Gazans.

Most people are not aware of that little historical fact and likely motivator, yet morally-/ethically-challenged mainstream news-media have deemed that piece of quite-relevant info non-publishable.

