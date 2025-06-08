Yasser Abu Shabab. (Photo: via Social media)

Now that the genie is out of the bottle despite Benjamin Netanyahu’s vain efforts to suppress news of a devious third-force element he set up to counter Palestinian resistance, be sure the proverbial “bad changes” will haunt him.

War criminals, especially of the Netanyahu-type who morbidly celebrate their gruesome massacres and destruction of Palestinian lives in Gaza, have obviously much to learn about the rebounding effect of third forces.

A quick glance at South Africa’s apartheid history and the despicable role of counter-revolutionaries to disrupt, fracture and fragment the liberation movements provides many crucial lessons.

The period between the early 1980s and late 1990s saw clandestine operations in what the world came to learn were the apartheid regime’s third-force hit-squads responsible for unleashing murder, targeted assassinations, violence, and mayhem.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) found that while little evidence existed of a centrally directed, coherent or formally constituted ‘Third Force’, “a network of security and ex-security force operatives, frequently acting in conjunction with right-wing elements and/or sectors of the IFP, was involved in actions that could be construed as fomenting violence and which resulted in gross human rights violations, including random and target killings”.

Allegations of security force involvement in the violence reached a climax with the Boipatong massacre on June 17, 1992. A few months later, during a Goldstone raid on the offices of the Apartheid-era Directorate of Covert Collections (DCC), evidence emerged of security force involvement in illegal activities.

During that same period, the Weekly Mail reported that two “young gangsters give an horrific account of how they were encouraged, equipped and trained to carry out violence against ANC-linked targets by the security forces”.

It said their account provided a “crucial missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle of what caused the violence,” which rocked the townships. Both young men were interviewed separately, at length, and their accounts confirmed evidence provided by other sources.

Now that reports have emerged of Israel’s scandalous third-force operatives in Gaza, it has landed the regime of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in hot water, amidst growing international disgust against its so-called ‘war on Hamas’.

Having failed to suppress information about his devious clandestine involvement in setting up and equipping a criminal gang of thugs and being forced to finally admit to it, Netanyahu faces immense domestic pressure as well.

The anti-resistance gang is led by a known criminal, Yasser Abu Shabab. Details in Israeli media reveal that the Netanyahu regime has provided him with military weapons as well as protection to operate in Rafah and other areas under Israel’s military control.

Opposition head Yair Lapid slammed Netanyahu following revelations that he authorized the arming of Abu Shabab, whom he linked to ISIS.

Also, former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, who heads the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, took a harshly critical stance when he told the Kan public broadcaster that Netanyahu had unilaterally approved the transfer of weapons to Abu Shabab.

As for the crime of using starvation as a weapon of war, Abu Shabab has been implicated in acts of looting humanitarian aid under Israeli command and military protection.

In recent days, his gang has been documented operating in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing under Israeli military control.

In footage, which was published online by Abu Shabab, members of the group can be seen wearing military-style uniforms with the Palestinian flag and the words “Counter-Terrorism Mechanism” emblazoned on them.

Being aware of Netanyahu’s dirty tricks to foment third-force crimes, Hamas published an official video on May 30 showing a group of armed, masked men operating outside a building before being blown up.

According to media reports, Hamas claimed the group in the video was working with the IDF to inspect buildings before Israeli troops moved in.

In his rationale for resorting to South Africa’s discredited third-force type deployment, Netanyahu made a point of stressing that it was “to advance opposition to the resistance”.

“We made use of clans in Gaza that are opposed to Hamas… What’s wrong with that?” he asked. “It’s only good. It saves the lives of IDF soldiers.”

Abu Shabab, a clan leader from Rafah is the person used by Netanyahu to head a militia under Israeli protection to “save IDF soldiers” in direct defiance of Hamas.

Once a known figure in Gaza’s criminal underworld, with alleged links to drug trafficking, Abu Shabab has been dismissed by Hamas as “a tool used by the Israeli occupation to fragment the Palestinian internal front,” while many others regard him as an outright collaborator.

While Netanyahu seeks to downplay his deceptive role, knowing that it is likely to bite him, major news outlets, including Al-Jazeera, CNN, Haaretz, and The Washington Post, among others, are reporting that Abu Shabab’s group operates under full Israeli military protection.

Witnesses say they have seen his fighters looting convoys and demanding “protection money” from drivers, all while Israeli tanks watch without interference.

As scandal upon scandal rocks the Zionist regime, and global public opinion turns against it, its image as a demonic genocidal state has gained supremacy, now compounded by the emergence of a third-force gang.

– Iqbal Jassat is an Executive Member of the South Africa-based Media Review Network. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit: www.mediareviewnet.com

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.

