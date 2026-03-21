The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jaz's avatar
Jaz
23m

77% of young Americans too fat, mentally ill, on drugs and more to join military, Pentagon study finds

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/03/77-of-young-americans-too-fat-mentally-ill-on-drugs-and-more-to-join-military-pentagon-study-finds/

Reply
Share
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
3h

Hegs-death and Drumpf lying? Why, I never!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture