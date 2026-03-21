Father of US serviceman killed in Iran war disputes Pentagon claims, raising questions about public messaging and support for ongoing conflict.

Key Developments

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed families urged continuing the war.

Father of fallen soldier directly contradicted this account, saying “that was not something we talked about.”

Family members expressed uncertainty and questions about the war, highlighting unease behind official narratives.

Pentagon Account Challenged by Bereaved Father

The father of a US serviceman killed during the US-Israeli military aggression on Iran has publicly contradicted claims made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about conversations with grieving families, NBC News reported.

Speaking after meeting families of fallen soldiers, Hegseth said: “What I heard through tears, through hugs, through strength and through unbreakable resolve was the same from family after family. They said, ‘Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.’”

However, Charles Simmons, whose 28-year-old son, Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, was killed in a military aircraft crash linked to the war, offered a different account.

“I can’t speak for the other families. When he spoke to me, that was not something we talked about,” Simmons told NBC News.

‘Who Wants War?’

Simmons said he did not express support for continuing the war in his conversations with either Hegseth or President Donald Trump.

Asked directly whether he encouraged further military action, he responded: “No, I didn’t say anything along those lines.”

Instead, he described a more cautious and uncertain position, saying: “I understand there’s a lot of peril that goes into making decisions like this, and I just certainly hope the decisions being made are necessary.”

He also raised broader doubts about the conflict itself, stating: “Who wants war? Sometimes it’s a necessity, and I just don’t know what’s going on.”

Simmons emphasized that he still has “questions” about the war and does not feel able to draw “definitive conclusions” without more information.

His remarks suggest a gap between official portrayals of unified support among military families and the more complex reality experienced by those directly affected.

NBC reported that a public official who overheard earlier conversations between Trump and other families similarly did not hear anyone urging the president to “finish the job.”

Rep. Eugene Vindman, a US lawmaker and Army veteran, reinforced this perspective, saying: “The families there are dealing with a terrible, tragic loss… They’re not thinking about the mission.”

War Toll and Growing Pressure

The exchange comes as the war enters its third week, with rising casualties among US forces and increasing domestic and economic pressures.

At least 13 US service members have been killed since the launch of the military campaign, including six in an earlier attack and six in the aircraft crash that killed Tyler Simmons.

The conflict has also triggered broader consequences, including rising global energy prices and disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite official claims that the campaign has weakened Iran’s military capabilities, dissenting voices within the administration have begun to emerge. A senior US counterterrorism official recently resigned, stating that Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States.

(PC, NBC, US Media)