Israeli attacks have continued since the ceasefire, leaving Palestinians killed, wounded, and buried under rubble. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza’s death toll rose to 71,548 as Israel killed and wounded more Palestinians in 24 hours, while intensifying raids, arrests, and killings across the occupied West Bank.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday updated figures from Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Strip, confirming that the total death toll has reached 71,548, with 171,353 Palestinians wounded since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals in Gaza received one newly killed Palestinian and six wounded over the past 24 hours, as Israeli forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 10, 2025.

The ministry added that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble or in streets inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews due to continued Israeli fire and destruction.

Since the ceasefire was declared, Israeli attacks have killed 464 Palestinians, wounded 1,275, and led to the recovery of 712 bodies from beneath the rubble, according to official figures.

Ongoing Israeli Fire in Gaza

Israeli forces continued to open fire across several areas of the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian child was brought to Nasser Medical Complex after being wounded by Israeli gunfire in southern Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, medical sources said Inji al-Attar, 15, was shot by Israeli forces inside Halawa School, which shelters displaced families in Jabaliya.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas where Israeli forces are deployed in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis. Anadolu Agency reported that Sami Hassan al-Hourani, 30, was injured by shrapnel from an Israeli drone-launched munition in the same area.

Additional Israeli airstrikes were reported in eastern Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Escalation in the West Bank

The updated Gaza figures were released as Israeli forces escalated military operations across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation troops carried out raids and arrests in Qalqilya, Jenin, Hebron, and Ramallah, storming homes, setting up checkpoints, and detaining several Palestinians.

In Hebron, Israeli forces arrested a recently released prisoner less than a week after his release.

On Friday, Mohammad Saad Nasan, a Palestinian teenager, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah.

Resistance and Confrontations

The Palestinian Information Center “Mu’ata” documented continued resistance to Israeli incursions across the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem over the past week, including a shooting operation targeting Israeli forces, damage to settler vehicles, and at least 34 confrontations involving stone-throwing.

The center also reported 13 incidents in which Palestinians confronted settler attacks, alongside demonstrations and marches rejecting Israeli aggression.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, the West Bank—including occupied East Jerusalem—has witnessed a sharp escalation in killings, arrests, settlement expansion, and land seizures, amid what Palestinian officials describe as attempts to replicate the Gaza genocide model in the occupied territory.

(PC, Anadolu, Al-Mayadeen, AJA, Palestinian Media)