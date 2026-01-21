Nikolai Mladenov, the Bulgarian diplomat selected to lead the so-called Board of Peace, has longstanding ties to Israel and the UAE. (Photo Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinians are concerned about his ties to Israel and the UAE, and his championing of the Abraham Accords, which led to Israel normalizing relations with the UAE in 2020.

Nikolai Mladenov, the Bulgarian diplomat appointed to head the so-called Board of Peace, has a challenging task to fulfil in the newly launched phase two of the US-brokered fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. But who is he?

Mladenov, 53, will serve as High Representative for Gaza, linking the Board of Peace with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) which will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath, a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority.

He “will support the Board’s oversight of all aspects of Gaza’s governance, reconstruction, and development, while ensuring coordination across civilian and security pillars,” the White House said in a statement.

Mladenov served as Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense from July 2009 to 2010 and as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2010 to 2013. Prior to those portfolios, Mladenov was a member of the European Parliament from 2007 to 2009.

Role within UN

He then entered into roles within the United Nations. In 2013, he was appointed as Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). From 2015 to 2020, Mladenov served as UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

That role is largely seen as symbolic but ineffective, according to a CNN report, citing previous diplomats who have condemned the ongoing expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, but which has had little impact.

The report further notes that in an interview with the New York Times in late 2020, Mladenov was aware of how little relevance the position seemed to hold. He however, “shuttled back and forth between key players,” namely Hamas in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank, and the Israelis, the report said, upholding his mandate and presenting a monthly report to the UN Security Council in New York.

Even though he rarely made the headlines during his time in Jerusalem, he played a role in calming down “repeated escalations” between Hamas and Israel, the CNN report said.

Following his mission within the UN, Mladenov, who holds a master’s degree in War Studies and International Relations, undertook academic, diplomatic training, and advisory roles. Until his current position, he was based in the UAE, where he headed the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

‘Trust of All Sides’

According to a senior Israeli official cited by CNN, Mladenov “has managed to earn the full trust of all sides, which is extremely rare.”

He is “a fair player who understands the sensitivities of all parties,” the official added.

The Times of Israel touts him as having “solid expertise” in regional dynamics. The paper cited retired Israeli diplomat Alon Bar as saying it was a “distinct pleasure” working with him and that he “was able to create a relationship of trust with the political echelon in Israel, including Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Palestinians Cautious

There is hesitation, however, on the Palestinian side as to his role at a time when Israel continues to violate the ceasefire launched in October and still restricts the entry of essential relief aid, such as shelters, into the enclave.

While Xavier Abu Eid, a political analyst who formerly worked with the PLO’s Negotiations Affairs Department as an adviser, acknowledged his professionalism to CNN, he stated that Mladenov leaned too heavily towards the Israeli side.

Eid said Mladenov “cared about Palestinians, but he cared more about Israelis,” according to CNN.

The report also noted Mladenov’s approach suited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in that his establishment of ties with Hamas could be at the expense of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Former PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told CNN that with the PA having authority in the West Bank, and another committee overseeing Gaza, “the issue for us, now that we have two interim authorities, is how to really link the two for us to achieve a two-state solution.”

Ties to the UAE

Other Palestinians are concerned about his ties to the UAE and his championing of the Abraham Accords, which led to Israel normalizing relations with the UAE in 2020.

Praising Trump for his “bold leadership”, Mladenov has said that he is “honoured to have been nominated to take on responsibilities with the Board of Peace and as High Representative for Gaza.”

He said the NCAG’s appointed chairman, Ali Shaath, and his team “are the first critical element of what is needed to bring peace to Gaza.”

“As we enter phase two of the ceasefire, our focus is on advising, support and guiding NCAG in delivering immediate humanitarian relief, restoring essential services, and ensuring that all weapons in Gaza are under the control of a single, legitimate authority,” he said on X.

Mladenov added that this “is necessary in order to move towards reconstruction and paving a sustainable path to lasting peace and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Pressing Needs

Three months into the fragile ceasefire, Mladenov’s role will be critical with the second phase calling for full Israeli withdrawal, deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF), and disarmament of the Palestinian Resistance. These are all areas that have yet to be concluded.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire that came into effect in October last year, Israel has killed 464 Palestinians and injured 712 others.

The total death toll since Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023 has risen to 71,548, with 171,353 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry figures.

(The Palestine Chronicle)