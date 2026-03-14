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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
2h

Yemen should be letting some rockets fly onto Israel to engage the zionists in a multiply-connected war on little Satan.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
3h

These are the degenerate Amerikkkans. Tough to consider the USA as made up of Homo Sapiens...

Re:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is "wounded and likely disfigured."

Why it matters: Hegseth's claim was the first official statement by the Trump administration about Khamenei's health since he was named the country's leader.

"Iran's leadership is in no better shape. Desperate and hiding they have gone underground, cowering. That's what rats do. We know the new so-called not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth told reporters at a briefing.

Behind the scenes: President Trump told G7 leaders in a virtual meeting on Wednesday that Khamenei "is not in good shape," according to a source with knowledge of the call.

"Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender," Trump said, according to two officials briefed on the call.

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