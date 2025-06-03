The Palestine Chronicle

Alan
Jun 3

Excellent article. Thank you. Comments: The illegal occupiers must leave immediately. Thousands of Palestinian prisoners must be released immediately. The holocausters including Israel, Netanyahu et al, Trump, and those in congress who voted to fund it must face justice at the ICC. The United States and not so Great Britain, must pay reparations and rebuild Palestine the way THEY want it done. As a guideline, Germany is still paying reparations to this very day for WW2, over $1 billion this year.

Andre ZAAIMAN
Jun 3

The article misses the point and displays the worrying Eurocentric biases of many Westerners: international doesn’t mean Western: the declining West is not “the world” or the “international community”.

BRITTAIN should know better - the demand to let international journalists into Gaza to allow the world - and the mainstream Western audience too - to see what is going on, will not only put a brighter spotlight on the genocide, but will also highlight once again why the apartheid Israeli Government has been targeting journalists consistently; and why it is not a “democracy” as they claim. Instead of promoting divisions or virtue signalling the world - including the West - must unite behind the call to demand unfettered access for international journalists now…even mainstream Western journalists have begun to demand this.

