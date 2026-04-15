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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
18h

When they are puppets of USrael, did anyone expect anything different? Time for the people to nrise and stand with the resistance! Take back Lebanon, enough has been destroyed! Time to take back Lebanon sovereignty!

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nathalie Lefort's avatar
nathalie Lefort
17h

Ugh, i'm disgusted by their cowardice.

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