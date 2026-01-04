Members of Veterans For Peace staged a public protest in Asheville, displaying a large illuminated “Free Palestine” banner over a busy city roadway.

Former US military veterans in the state of North Carolina staged a public solidarity action for Palestinians on Saturday, by raising an illuminated “Free Palestine” banner over a major roadway in the city of Asheville, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The banner was displayed late at night on a bridge overlooking a busy street, making it visible to passing vehicles. Images of the action circulated widely on social media, showing the large, lit sign suspended above the roadway.

The action was carried out by members of Veterans For Peace, a US-based organization composed of former military personnel that campaigns against war and militarism. The group has been openly critical of US and Israeli military policies and has repeatedly called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

WAFA described the action as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Veterans For Peace has a long history of protest actions opposing US-led wars and foreign military interventions.

Since October 2023, the group has issued multiple statements condemning Israel’s assault on Gaza and urging the US government to halt military aid and political support for Israel.

(PC, WAFA)