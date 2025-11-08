The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
Nov 9

The massive Israeli destruction and genocide of Palestine and Palestinian men, women, and children has proven beyond any shadow of a doubt that Israel is incapable of living in a civiized world. It has legitimately and completely forfeited its right to exist. It is truly a blight on all humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
Nov 9

This is a clear road map for not only the definitive liberation of Palestine and the dismantling of an opressive system "hidden in broad daylight" for almost the worlds population till 7th Oct 2023, the unveiling of the true nature of what Zionism means (an ethno-supremacist ideology linked to the obligated development of an apartheid system), but for the liberation of the whole worlds imperial and colonial system of opression to every countrys population jailed in many "open" forms of domination.

The liberation of Palestine is linked to the confrontation and dismantling not only of the settler-colonian zionist entity, but to the confrontation and dismantling of to the very empire itself, the core of world suffering, of rutinary genocides everywhere (historicals or actuals), of empoverish of whole populations in every corner, of assasinations of valuable leaders for sovereignity and liberation.

Accountability is an urgent issue. No more ambiguity in which the problem is:

"Israel and the Empire that needs it are the real PROBLEM" ... Palestine is our lead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture