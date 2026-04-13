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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
6h

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran has slammed Trump’s insult to Pope amid condemnation of war on Iran – On a Monday post on X, Pezeshkian addressed his Holiness Pope Louise XIV and said he condemns the insult to his Excellency on behalf of the great Iranian nation. “I declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person,” the president wrote. He wished the Catholic leader glory by Almighty God.

Source Press TV.

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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
5h

USA policy as usual was evil entitled and Christian but predictable and now it’s evil entitled Judeo Christian and incoherent.

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