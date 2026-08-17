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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
4h

It is not a surprise that the mad pro-zionist imperialist administration is discussing about it if you pay really attention to all the zionist decades long lie about Iran & the "imminent nuclear weapons", and the allegedly "gaga" behavior of the paedo-psychopathic orange monarch with his finger on the red button: he is a perverse soul as each can watch everyday at any comment, talk or narrative ... the question is whos are behind the curtains to give green-light to such a demential action and abhorrent outcome ... Are them so prone to follow the zionist lead? because only the israeli genocidal project for West Asia perhaps would benefit from it, from the massive destruction: the israelis are obviously and by any means mad, they have lost all signs of human functionality becoming literally monsters.

Never it was about the "nuclear weapon issue", never it was "the Strait of Hormuz issue" ... it was global dominance and unipolar hegemony. The think-tanks wrote the plan decades ago, and every country in the West Asia and north Africa list has fallen one by one, not achieved any of the goals but the destruction of them, except Iran ... but the regional balance of power has dramatically change for their plans of subjugation ... and in so dare situation for their machiavelic dreams, the nuclear option is on the list (far from them the Non Proliferation Treaty goals: nuclear weapons for the usual terrorists, this is the only goal).

Will the USrael ignite the keg of a nuclear holocaust? Because "tactical nuclear weapons" will trigger responses and all will be out of any control ...

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Jan's avatar
Jan
3h

I'm not sure what to believe coming from MTG, although I do agree that this war never should have been started by the US and Israhell. I do believe that this aging, old, narcissistic ego maniac who knows his days are numbered due to his health, would not hesitate to use weapons to take us all out with his nasty ass, or at least leave us all to suffer to the extreme. I just hope there are some level heads somewhere in this administration that can keep that from happening. I can't think of anyone though at this point. And now he is trying to dismantle military support for South Korea for fear of hurting his North Korea friends feelings.The insanity just never ends. Troops on the ground in South American countries??

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