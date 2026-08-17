Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says US officials are discussing nuclear weapons against Iran, warning of catastrophic global consequences.

Key Takeaways

Marjorie Taylor Greene says nuclear weapons against Iran are being discussed in US strategy meetings.

Though Greene offered no public evidence for the claims, she insisted: “I’m not speculating, I know.”

She warned that lowering the nuclear threshold could trigger a wider global war and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that the potential use of nuclear weapons against Iran is being discussed in US strategy meetings, making an extraordinary allegation amid the continuing war between Washington and Tehran.

“They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings,” Greene wrote on X.

“Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.”

Greene did not identify the officials involved in the alleged discussions, explain how she obtained the information, or provide evidence supporting the claim.

However, Greene presented it as direct knowledge rather than speculation and warned that any lowering of the threshold for nuclear weapons use would carry potentially catastrophic consequences.

“And now our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran,” she wrote.

Warning of ‘Nuclear Holocaust’

Greene invoked the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, pointing to the immediate deaths as well as the long-term consequences of radiation exposure.

She argued that the scale of suffering produced by those attacks had established a historical imperative against the future use of nuclear weapons.

The former congresswoman then warned that nuclear escalation against Iran could have consequences extending far beyond the current war.

Trump, she said, “may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we’ve never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history.”

“People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity,” she added.

“America is not untouchable.”

Iran War and Nuclear Intelligence

Greene also linked her allegation to the intelligence assessments that preceded the US war against Iran.

She wrote that Trump and members of his administration had been informed by US intelligence that Iran was not close to producing a nuclear weapon, while Israel maintained that Tehran was approaching nuclear weapons capability.

“Trump and his admin were told by our own intelligence that Iran was no where near creating a nuclear weapon, then Israel said the same line it’s repeated for decades, ‘Iran is only weeks away,’” Greene wrote.

“So we bombed anyways,” she continued.

Strait of Hormuz

Greene further argued that the war had failed to produce the decisive outcome repeatedly claimed by the Trump administration.

She pointed specifically to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran and the United States have made competing claims regarding control of the strategic waterway.

Her comments come as shipping through Hormuz has fallen dramatically and negotiations concerning navigation through the strait remain a central element of diplomatic efforts surrounding the war.

Greene contrasted those circumstances with Trump’s repeated declarations of victory, accusing Washington of contemplating an even more dangerous escalation despite those claims.

‘Stop This War Now’

Greene concluded with a direct appeal against any use of nuclear weapons.

“If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history,” she wrote.

“Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW.”

The White House has not publicly confirmed Greene’s allegation. According to Anadolu, the administration did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

(X, Anadolu, PC)