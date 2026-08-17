‘Nuclear Holocaust’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says US Discussing Nuclear Weapons Use against Iran
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says US officials are discussing nuclear weapons against Iran, warning of catastrophic global consequences.
Key Takeaways
Marjorie Taylor Greene says nuclear weapons against Iran are being discussed in US strategy meetings.
Though Greene offered no public evidence for the claims, she insisted: “I’m not speculating, I know.”
She warned that lowering the nuclear threshold could trigger a wider global war and called for an immediate end to hostilities.
Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that the potential use of nuclear weapons against Iran is being discussed in US strategy meetings, making an extraordinary allegation amid the continuing war between Washington and Tehran.
“They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings,” Greene wrote on X.
“Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.”
Greene did not identify the officials involved in the alleged discussions, explain how she obtained the information, or provide evidence supporting the claim.
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However, Greene presented it as direct knowledge rather than speculation and warned that any lowering of the threshold for nuclear weapons use would carry potentially catastrophic consequences.
“And now our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran,” she wrote.
Warning of ‘Nuclear Holocaust’
Greene invoked the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, pointing to the immediate deaths as well as the long-term consequences of radiation exposure.
She argued that the scale of suffering produced by those attacks had established a historical imperative against the future use of nuclear weapons.
The former congresswoman then warned that nuclear escalation against Iran could have consequences extending far beyond the current war.
Trump, she said, “may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we’ve never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history.”
“People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity,” she added.
“America is not untouchable.”
Iran War and Nuclear Intelligence
Greene also linked her allegation to the intelligence assessments that preceded the US war against Iran.
She wrote that Trump and members of his administration had been informed by US intelligence that Iran was not close to producing a nuclear weapon, while Israel maintained that Tehran was approaching nuclear weapons capability.
“Trump and his admin were told by our own intelligence that Iran was no where near creating a nuclear weapon, then Israel said the same line it’s repeated for decades, ‘Iran is only weeks away,’” Greene wrote.
“So we bombed anyways,” she continued.
Strait of Hormuz
Greene further argued that the war had failed to produce the decisive outcome repeatedly claimed by the Trump administration.
She pointed specifically to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran and the United States have made competing claims regarding control of the strategic waterway.
Her comments come as shipping through Hormuz has fallen dramatically and negotiations concerning navigation through the strait remain a central element of diplomatic efforts surrounding the war.
Greene contrasted those circumstances with Trump’s repeated declarations of victory, accusing Washington of contemplating an even more dangerous escalation despite those claims.
‘Stop This War Now’
Greene concluded with a direct appeal against any use of nuclear weapons.
“If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history,” she wrote.
“Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW.”
The White House has not publicly confirmed Greene’s allegation. According to Anadolu, the administration did not immediately respond to its request for comment.
(X, Anadolu, PC)
It is not a surprise that the mad pro-zionist imperialist administration is discussing about it if you pay really attention to all the zionist decades long lie about Iran & the "imminent nuclear weapons", and the allegedly "gaga" behavior of the paedo-psychopathic orange monarch with his finger on the red button: he is a perverse soul as each can watch everyday at any comment, talk or narrative ... the question is whos are behind the curtains to give green-light to such a demential action and abhorrent outcome ... Are them so prone to follow the zionist lead? because only the israeli genocidal project for West Asia perhaps would benefit from it, from the massive destruction: the israelis are obviously and by any means mad, they have lost all signs of human functionality becoming literally monsters.
Never it was about the "nuclear weapon issue", never it was "the Strait of Hormuz issue" ... it was global dominance and unipolar hegemony. The think-tanks wrote the plan decades ago, and every country in the West Asia and north Africa list has fallen one by one, not achieved any of the goals but the destruction of them, except Iran ... but the regional balance of power has dramatically change for their plans of subjugation ... and in so dare situation for their machiavelic dreams, the nuclear option is on the list (far from them the Non Proliferation Treaty goals: nuclear weapons for the usual terrorists, this is the only goal).
Will the USrael ignite the keg of a nuclear holocaust? Because "tactical nuclear weapons" will trigger responses and all will be out of any control ...
I'm not sure what to believe coming from MTG, although I do agree that this war never should have been started by the US and Israhell. I do believe that this aging, old, narcissistic ego maniac who knows his days are numbered due to his health, would not hesitate to use weapons to take us all out with his nasty ass, or at least leave us all to suffer to the extreme. I just hope there are some level heads somewhere in this administration that can keep that from happening. I can't think of anyone though at this point. And now he is trying to dismantle military support for South Korea for fear of hurting his North Korea friends feelings.The insanity just never ends. Troops on the ground in South American countries??