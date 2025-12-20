The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Alan
10m

No company should ever locate nor do business in or with a any country funding or committing genocide or build anything on stolen land. Period!

Alan
14m

$ 29 million for 22 acres is gross rape. 22 acres ready for that use in Illinois could easily be purchased for $10k-$25k per acre.

AI is dead. It is based on an ancient 1980's technology. The future is already here. The rest is simply pump and dump hype: https://open.substack.com/pub/fractalcomputing/p/ai-for-everyone-when-energys-not?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&shareImageVariant=overlay&r=rp53c

