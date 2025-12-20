Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Coolcaesar, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang reportedly said that Israel “has become Nvidia’s second home.”

US chip giant Nvidia announced on Thursday its plans to establish a “multibillion shekel” research and development campus near Haifa, in northern Israel, according to Israeli media reports.

The development in Kiryat Tiv’on will be Nvidia’s eighth such center in the occupied Palestinian territories, with construction on the 160,000-square-metre campus set to begin in 2027 and be completed by 2031.

Nvidia’s R&D activities in Israel are already the firm’s largest outside of the United States, The Times of Israel reported.

The report stated that many of Nvidia’s “high-end processors and networking chips, essential for training the largest AI models, are developed at its R&D centers in Israel.”

“As global tech firms including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla race to build AI data centers and dominate the emerging technology, demand for Nvidia’s most advanced processors is surging,” it added.

Complicity in Genocide

Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet are among the companies listed in UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s report for complicity in Israel’s genocidal military assault on Gaza, in breach of international law.

The report stated that “(Israel’s) forever-occupation has become the ideal testing ground for arms manufacturers and Big Tech – providing significant supply and demand, little oversight, and zero accountability – while investors and private and public institutions profit freely.”

It also emphasized that “Companies are no longer merely implicated in occupation – they may be embedded in an economy of genocide.”

Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians in its two-year genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip and continues to violate a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

‘Second Home’

Nvidia’s new campus will be built on a 90-dunam (22-acre) plot purchased by the company for about $29 million, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israel Land Authority. The chip company, it added, was reportedly granted a NIS 70 million (around $21.8M) discount on the land purchase.

“Israel is home to some of the world’s most brilliant technologists and has become Nvidia’s second home,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement cited by The Times of Israel. “This investment reflects our deep and enduring commitment to our families in Israel and their unique contributions to the AI era.”

Nvidia called the development a “long-term, multibillion-dollar investment,” the report said.

Among Largest Tech Employers

Shlomi Kofman, vice president of global partnerships at the Israel Innovation Authority, told The Times of Israel that “If a company of this magnitude, which builds the most sophisticated technologies in AI, decides to take such a strategic step, it is going to position Israel at the core of AI solutions.” Kofman previously served as Israel’s Consul General in San Francisco, according to the article.

Nvidia maintains a strong presence in Israel, operating major research and development hubs across several cities, including Tel Aviv, Yokneʽam, Raʽanana, and Beersheba, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen reported, citing The Times of Israel report.

By employing thousands of engineers, Nvidia is one of the largest tech employers in Israel.

In 2020, it acquired Mellanox Technologies, inheriting a significant infrastructure footprint in Israel, including advanced AI research labs and semiconductor development facilities. These capabilities directly support Nvidia’s global expansion in high-performance computing, the Al Mayadeen report stated.

In recent years, Nvidia expanded its activities in Beersheba and elsewhere, and also played a role in advancing AI infrastructure within Israel, “including the deployment of its Israel-1 supercomputer.”

Built on Palestinian Land

According to Al Mayadeen, Kiryat Tiv’on is a settlement town in the northern occupied Palestinian territories that was formally established in 1958 through the merger of several Jewish settlements founded during the British Mandate period.

“Before this, the area formed part of the lands of the Palestinian village of Tab‘oun, whose inhabitants depended on agriculture and had lived there for generations under Ottoman rule,” the report stated.

It noted that during the British Mandate, illegal Israeli Jewish settlement activity “expanded into the area, backed by colonial authorities and armed protection.” Indigenous Palestinian residents “were progressively forced out of the region through pressure, expulsions, and exclusionary settlement policies, leading to the dismantling of Tab‘oun as a functioning village and the takeover of its lands by Jewish settlements that later evolved into Kiryat Tiv’on,” the report stated.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)