As Gaza endures genocide and devastation, Palestinian resilience—in education, culture, faith, and resistance—offers a hard, defiant hope that insists another world is still possible.

New Year’s Eve is a traditional time for making resolutions for the coming months, personal promises to oneself to do better. Given the state of the world, in particular Palestine and the Global South, perhaps this year should be a time to make collective resolutions to work for a better world.

In the words of journalist Arundhati Roy, taken from her speech “Come September” (2002): “The time has come, the Walrus said… Another world is not only possible, she’s on her way. Maybe many of us won’t be here to greet her, but on a quiet day, if I listen very carefully, I can hear her breathing.”

On a recent edition of Democracy Now, Roy spoke about her support for Palestine despite the reversal of India’s decade’s decades-long policy, which in the past did not favor Israel’s Occupation.

Though conceding to an almost universal sense of helplessness, she also states that “we have to be unreasonable, and we have to hope, and we have to do what we have to do.” Her message is not meant to be “some cute, you know, person saying, ‘Oh, everything will be all right,” but rather acknowledging that while Israel has devastated Gaza, it has also destroyed itself, despised as it is in the eyes of the world for war crimes beyond the scope of human imagination.

In “The Optimism of Uncertainty,” the late Howard Zinn reiterates a similar point. “An optimist isn’t necessarily a blithe, slightly sappy whistler in the dark of our time,” Zinn explains. “To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness.”

“What we choose to emphasize in this complex history will determine our lives,” continued Zinn. “If we see only the worst, it destroys our capacity to do something.”

On Palestine Chronicle’s TV show, commemorating one year of Al Aqsa Flood, Dr. Ramzy Baroud asked what gave me hope during a time of genocide. Admittedly, I was stumped. Prof. Zinn’s philosophy had guided me through all the years of teaching, but that had been over for some time.

For me, a necessary ingredient for my efforts was a sense of hope, because if there is no faith in the next generation what was the point of teaching? Instilling in my students the belief that nothing would ever change felt like outright nihilism, an attitude that has never worked for me nor would it most likely have worked for them.

Turning from teaching to full-time writing requires a retreading of Zinn’s reflection on optimism and hope. By looking to other writers, particularly those who provide a platform for the Palestinian narrative and challenge the depiction of Palestinians as mere victims, it becomes easier to answer Baroud’s question.

In an article for People’s World, written nearly a year ago today, Dr. Baroud defined what he called a “cultural revolution” happening now in Gaza, a “defiant and rebellious narrative” in which “people see themselves as active participants in the popular resistance, not just mere victims of the Israeli war machine.”

For example, shortly after the ceasefire, Gazans took to the street to celebrate their “collective victory, steadfastness (sumud), and resilience against the powerful Israeli military, supported by the US and other Western countries.”

Baroud does not deny the anguish that Gaza feels after years of unimaginable trauma, but he qualifies that in order to overcome such grief, “they emphasize their identity, unity, and defiance” as a means to ensure a future better world.

This kind of resilience endures today as Palestinians in Gaza continue to further their education, celebrate their holidays, and prepare food for hundreds of the displaced—all while resisting Zionist efforts to force them from their land.

Despite the collapse of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza’s Health Ministry oversaw the graduation of 168 doctors, all of whom defied the destruction of their building by holding their ceremony amid the rubble.

“The event was marked by a mixture of price and mourning”—pride that Palestinians demonstrated their determination to rebuild, sorrow over the ongoing genocide that saw so many health workers and doctors killed during Israel’s genocide.

With schools destroyed and families fleeing from one danger zone to the next, Gaza’s children, too, show determination to continue their education. As Anan Tello notes, education has always been “a cornerstone of Palestinian identity. In 2022, literacy in Palestine surpassed 97 percent, with near parity between men and women, according to Statista.”

Defying the destruction, schools are often set up in makeshift tents, where groups offer “creative learning programs, including puppet theater, storytelling, sports, and community play days, to offer both education and psychological relief.”

One of the children’s favorite songs focuses on rebuilding the families’ homes using their own labor, a testament to Gaza’s strength that does not depend on charity.

Like the Al-Shifa graduation, groups held a commencement ceremony in Northern Gaza for the children. “Kids waving their certificates in the air amid bombing — an act of both defiance and celebration,” said one of the volunteers.

Foodways, too, have become what Samar Awaad calls “not just been a means to survive but the connective tissue to our culture, identity, liberation, resistance, and to our land.”

“Adapting and handing down recipes in spite of a decades-long history of erasure and dispossession is a way of resistance and for traditions to endure,” Awad continues. Despite Zionist-enforced deprivation, Palestinians in Gaza have organized hundreds of soup kitchens that provide cooked meals for the displaced population.

“What is happening in Palestine today, the starvation and bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli occupation, not only threatens people’s immediate food security, dignity, and health,” Awaad states, “but severely imperils Palestinian food sovereignty.”

Envisioning a path to a better future, Awaad recommends adapting to the current state of affairs while continuing to practice Palestinian traditions as much as possible. “They are a means to survive both as people and as a culture,” she concludes, while also “serv[ing] as a stark example of Palestinian resilience, resistance, and sense of community.”

During the recent Christmas season, there were few children’s gifts in Gaza. Nevertheless, as Romana Rubeo writes, Holy Family Church in Gaza City continues to hold daily prayers and Mass, “not as a celebration, but as a means of preserving cohesion amid devastation.”

For Palestinian Christians, this Christmas is no different than past years in many ways. Indeed, it has “reinforced a long-held truth,” Rubeo explains. “Their faith, history, and future are inseparable from the broader Palestinian condition.”

In his closing talk at the Gaza Tribunal in Istanbul, Dr. Baroud addressed the need for hope in the face of impossible odds. Summarized by Romana Rubeo, his speech acknowledged that Israel’s goal has always been the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

But “the fact that people are still there, even if they are sitting on the ruins of Gaza, means that the heart of Palestinian resistance is still beating,” he said. “And as long as it is beating, resistance in Palestine will remain alive.”