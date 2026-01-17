Gaza orphans die from cold amid Israel’s tightening siege. (Photo Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Gaza recorded one death and six injuries in 24 hours, as an infant died from cold exposure and the humanitarian crisis worsened under siege and ceasefire violations.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that one Palestinian was killed and six others injured over the past 24 hours as Israeli violations of the ceasefire continue and humanitarian conditions further deteriorate across the Strip.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said the latest casualties were brought to hospitals amid ongoing Israeli attacks, noting that several victims remain trapped under rubble or in streets inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 10, 2025, Israeli actions have killed at least 464 Palestinians and wounded 1,275 others, with 712 bodies recovered from beneath the rubble. The cumulative toll since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, has risen to 71,548 killed and 171,353 injured.

The ministry said it recently added 92 previously undocumented fatalities to the cumulative count after their data was verified by the official martyrs’ committee.

Infant Dies from Cold

The humanitarian crisis intensified with the death of a 27-day-old Palestinian infant, Aisha al-Agha, who died from severe cold exposure in Khan Yunis, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The infant’s death brings the number of children who have died from cold-related causes inside displacement camps to eight since the start of the winter season.

Health officials said the deaths are directly linked to the lack of adequate shelter, heating, and basic supplies in displacement areas, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain forced to live in tents or damaged structures.

Siege and Humanitarian Restrictions

Officials said Israel has failed to meet its obligations under the ceasefire’s humanitarian protocol, particularly regarding the entry of tents, mobile homes, fuel, and reconstruction materials.

During the most recent cold wave, hundreds of displacement tents were flooded, while several war-damaged residential buildings collapsed, causing additional casualties.

The ministry warned that Gaza’s population—especially infants, the elderly, and the chronically ill—faces escalating life-threatening risks due to severe shortages of shelter, heating, clean water, and medical care.

Health authorities stressed that the combination of continued Israeli military violations, prolonged siege, and harsh winter conditions has created an unprecedented humanitarian emergency, with preventable deaths mounting despite the declared ceasefire.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, Anadolu)