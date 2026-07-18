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Nuala Martyn's avatar
Nuala Martyn
2d

Hi Shaimaa, thank you for your article. I am in awe of you and the people in Gaza. As you say, there will be books written about the resilience of the Palestinians. You are constantly in my thoughts, when I wake up and when I go the bed, I think of the people in Gaza right now and I think about how the governments of the world sit back and do nothing. Gaza has opened the world's eyes to the depths of the depravity of what ye humans are capable of, it's been very sobering, sickening and very very sad to witness. But it's the impunity that Israel is granted that makes me very angry and very disillusioned. You are the light for me, you show us what resilience is and what hope is, we the people of the world stand with you Shaimaa, know that you are always always in our thoughts and prayers, much love to you ❤️❤️❤️🙏💪

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Mona Abdullah's avatar
Mona Abdullah
1d

Ameen! 🙏🏻 Shukran Shaimaa for documenting the feelings and the reality. I agree a million percent.... The greatest stories haven't even been told yet. Allah yer7am all the people whose lives were sacrificed by this evil world. Allah ye7meekom ya rab!! 🤲🏻🤲🏻 Gaza is in our hearts 24/7 😔

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