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Majesterial Joy's avatar
Majesterial Joy
13h

I do not like this timeline. I want Skynet destroyed.

Please take me back to when I thought the world was good

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KRedbeard's avatar
KRedbeard
10h

that’s because these zionist savages can’t fight to save their lives. They make the Dirlewanger brigade look militarily competent.

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