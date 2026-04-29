Israeli soldiers admit operations in Lebanon focus on demolishing villages, as drone threats expose troops and gaps in response.

Key Developments

Israeli soldiers say the mission is “to continue the destruction” of homes in southern Lebanon.

Field testimonies reject claims that operations target only military infrastructure.

Troops operate exposed during demolitions amid escalating drone attacks.

‘No Other Missions’

Israeli soldiers operating in southern Lebanon have stated that their primary mission is the systematic demolition of homes, according to testimonies reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Wednesday.

“The only mission is to continue the destruction. There are no other missions,” one commander said.

Another officer directly challenged the army’s official position, stating, “It’s not terrorist infrastructure. They are destroying everything.”

The statements contradict repeated claims by the Israeli military that its operations are limited to targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapons and underground facilities.

According to the testimonies, Israeli occupation forces are carrying out organized demolition operations across multiple villages in southern Lebanon.

Units are reportedly assigned specific zones each day where buildings must be destroyed, with commanders required to report the number of homes demolished.

The strategy is believed to be aimed at preventing residents from returning to their homes, particularly in areas with strong Hezbollah presence.

A senior officer acknowledged that large-scale destruction is taking place, while claiming that operations are based on “operational necessity.”

Troops Exposed

Soldiers described being deployed in open areas to secure demolition activities, often involving civilian contractors operating heavy machinery.

“We stand exposed and secure house demolitions while drones are in the air. There is no logic in this,” one soldier said.

Another added that “the (civilian) companies profit based on the number of houses, and we are there to secure them under risk.”

Following a recent incident in which a bulldozer operator was killed in a drone strike, the army has reportedly reduced the use of such equipment, instead continuing demolitions using explosives.

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces are facing an increasing threat from Hezbollah drones, which soldiers say are difficult to detect and intercept.

“They wait in the air or on rooftops. The moment there is movement, they crash into the forces,” one soldier told Haaretz.

The use of advanced drones, including systems that do not emit detectable signals, has further complicated Israeli defenses.

A senior officer confirmed that “the drone threat has developed. We have been dealing with hundreds of these in recent months.”

“No Real Solution”

Despite acknowledging the growing threat, Israeli officers admit that there is no comprehensive response in place.

“The army’s solution is to place a soldier to look at the sky,” one commander said. “There is no real solution. When it comes, it’s already too late.”

The lack of effective countermeasures has heightened the risks faced by troops, particularly during demolition missions carried out in open terrain.

(PC, Haaretz)