A Wall Street Journal report says Saudi Arabia temporarily blocked a US military operation, exposing deep divisions over the Iran war.

Key Takeaways

Saudi Arabia reportedly refused to allow the US to use its bases and airspace for a major military operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration threatened to withhold critical missile defense interceptors unless Riyadh reversed its decision, according to the report.

The episode exposed one of the most serious US-Saudi disputes in years and may lead Washington to reduce its military presence in the kingdom.

‘Project Freedom’ Halted

The Trump administration threatened to suspend deliveries of critical defensive weapons to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom blocked a major US military operation during the war with Iran, according to a report published on Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing US and Arab officials familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that the dispute centered on the so-called Project Freedom, a large-scale US military operation launched to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Iran disrupted commercial shipping during the US-Israeli military aggression.