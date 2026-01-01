Hamdan rejected media reports claiming that the US and Israel had given Hamas a two-month deadline to disarm, saying these claims have no official basis.

Senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said on Wednesday that Israel is deliberately violating the ceasefire agreement by obstructing humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, while continuing policies that deepen the humanitarian catastrophe and threaten the stability of the truce.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher, Hamdan addressed the ceasefire violations, international pressure on Hamas, and what he described as new Israeli schemes aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.

Ceasefire Violations and Aid Obstruction

Hamdan said the Israeli occupation is deliberately disrupting the work of humanitarian organizations and obstructing the entry of aid and fuel into Gaza, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.

He stressed that Israel has failed to meet its most basic obligations under the agreement, foremost among them allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Strip, opening border crossings, and enabling relief organizations to operate freely.

Against this backdrop, Hamdan dismissed calls for Hamas to surrender its weapons, describing such proposals as “a leap into the air.”

He said any discussion of disarmament is meaningless as long as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire and evade its commitments, emphasizing that no such matter can be addressed before the occupation fully implements what was agreed upon.

US Position, Mediation Efforts, and Rafah Crossing

Hamdan strongly criticized statements made by US President Donald Trump during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying they reflect Washington’s longstanding bias in favor of Israel and do not contribute to stabilizing the truce or ending the aggression.

He called on the US administration to move beyond political rhetoric and exert real pressure on Israel to enforce the ceasefire in full.

The top Hamas official underscored the urgency of opening the Rafah crossing in both directions and accelerating the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel, warning that continued obstruction is deepening an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Hamdan said mediators in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye are making intensive efforts through direct communication with Washington to compel Israel to comply with the agreement and abandon what he described as a deliberate policy of procrastination and stalling.

Displacement Plans and Hamas Leadership

Addressing broader political developments, Hamdan warned that Israel is pursuing a systematic strategy to empty Palestine of its inhabitants, both in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He said Palestinians remain firmly attached to their land and will not leave, despite genocide, siege, destruction, and forced displacement.

In this context, Hamdan argued that Israel’s recognition of what it calls Somaliland should be understood as part of a wider project aimed at facilitating Palestinian displacement and creating alternative arenas to impose forced transfer.

He called on the international community to intervene urgently to prevent such plans and warned regional and international actors against complicity in what he described as a “new crime” against the Palestinian people.

Hamdan also rejected media reports claiming that the US and Israel had given Hamas a two-month deadline to disarm, saying these claims have no official basis. He stressed that Hamas has received no request or notification from mediators or any official body regarding disarmament, describing such narratives as an attempt to divert attention from Israel’s failure to implement the first phase of the agreement.

On Gaza’s internal administration, Hamdan revealed that Palestinian factions have already reached a consensus on forming a committee to manage the Strip, based on an Egyptian proposal approved at the Arab-Islamic Summit.

He said several names were selected from a pool of candidates, but implementation remains stalled due to Israeli obstruction and Washington’s unwillingness or inability to compel Israel to proceed.

Regarding Hamas’ internal leadership, Hamdan denied claims of any leadership vacuum following the killing of Yahya Sinwar.

He said the movement is currently led by a five-member leadership council that has managed its affairs throughout a full year of war without disruption and is preparing, in accordance with internal regulations, to elect a new leadership to be announced in due course.

These remarks come as Israel continues its assault on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, with US and European backing. The campaign has included mass killing, starvation, destruction, forced displacement, and arrests, in defiance of international appeals and rulings by the International Court of Justice.

According to Palestinian figures, the war has left more than 242,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 still missing. Hundreds of thousands remain displaced, while famine and widespread devastation have erased much of Gaza’s urban landscape.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to carry out violations through bombardment, gunfire, and the demolition of Palestinian homes, further threatening the stability of the truce and worsening the humanitarian disaster in the Strip.

(PC, AJA, Arab Media)