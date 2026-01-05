UNRWA says more than 12,000 Palestinian children remain forcibly displaced following Israel’s ongoing military operations in northern West Bank refugee camps.

More than 12,000 Palestinian children are currently living under conditions of forced displacement in the occupied West Bank as a result of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the northern part of the territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Sunday.

According to UNRWA, Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out a large-scale military operation since January 21, 2025, beginning in the Jenin refugee camp and later expanding to the Nur Shams refugee camp and Tulkarem refugee camp.

The three refugee camps have been placed under siege, with extensive damage reported to homes, commercial buildings, and basic infrastructure. Palestinian officials estimate that the operation has displaced around 50,000 residents.

“More than 12,000 children remain forcibly displaced in the occupied West Bank,” UNRWA said in a statement published on X.

In response, the agency said it launched an emergency education program for displaced children in February 2025, providing schooling through temporary learning spaces, online classes, self-learning materials, and psychosocial support.

UNRWA added that approximately 48,000 Palestinian children are enrolled in its schools across the occupied West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,105 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000 others, and detained around 21,000, according to Palestinian figures.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the dismantling of all illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu)