Palestine Chronicle, how does the "New Lancet study," that you refer to in your article, reconcile their findings of only 75,000 deaths in Gaza over the course of one of the most concentrated mass murder campaigns in recent history, with the findings of ...

.

"...an even earlier July 20th 2024 article in the medical journal, The Lancet, “Counting the dead in Gaza: difficult but essential”, where scientists and medical doctors were able to determine that, just nine months into the Israelis’ assault on Gaza, the true estimate of deaths should have been at least 186,000 people, not the figure of 37,396 officially reported on June 19th 2024".

.

(as initially reported in: "Israel's Capo di Tuti Capo," on my Substack webpage; and, again, later, in "Murder Most Foul: Israel Kills Unarmed Prisoners", in the same location).

.

And, again, in those same articles, I cited claims by Ralph Nader that the official death toll is a vast undercount, possibly as low as 10% of the actual death toll:

.

“There was an interview in February [2024] on Al Jazeera by a Gaza undertaker who’s doing this free of charge and crying every day with his assistants on the open graves. He says he’s buried 17,000 bodies, including 800 in one day, and that was back in February”.

.

“You can’t have a tiny enclave, the size geographically of Philadelphia, with 2.3 million people, have 170,000 tons of bombs, all kinds of artillery, sniper fire, denial of food, water, medicine, health care, all kinds of infectious diseases, destroying homes, apartment buildings, markets, religious institutions, educational institutions, anything that stands, anything that moves — 75 percent of Gaza is now completely destroyed… …And they’re trying to persuade us that there are still 97 out of every 100 Gazans alive? What are they made of — steel and asbestos?”.

.

That is testimony, by just one individual undertaker, who describes burying just 17,000 bodies himself, just three months into the Israelis' mass murder campaign.

.

I also discussed these numbers of likely megadeaths in an article titled, "Hundreds of Thousands of Murders," -- also on my Substack. Later, in "Murder Most Foul," I wrote:

.

"Three weeks after I published “Hundreds of Thousands of Murders”, on September 25th 2025, the organization, JUST – an international Movement for a Just World, published an article on its website titled: “We Are Missing 680,000 Souls: Gaza, the Most Public Hidden Genocide,” by Claudia Aranda, in which she wrote:

“20 Sep 2025 – Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has issued one of the most severe and painful denunciations in recent years: the real number of deaths in Gaza exceeds 680,000, more than ten times the officially reported figure. Of those victims, roughly half would be children and 75% women and minors. These figures are staggering, yet they represent a cruel truth that demands to be heard and fully understood".

.

Francesca Albanese did not pluck the figure of 680,000 dead Palestinians out of thin air. In her September 20th statement, she was relying upon a paper titled “Skewering History: The Odious Politics of Counting Gaza’s Dead,” published in the Australian magazine Arena on July 11th 2025, and written by Dr. Richard Hil and Dr. Gideon Polya".

.

Hill and Polya reported:

.

“When deaths resulting from imposed deprivation (indirect deaths) are factored into mortality data, the total figures will be higher than those from only violent deaths (direct deaths). Eminent epidemiologist Professor Devi Sridhar (chair of Global Health, University of Edinburgh) reported in an article in The Guardian a ‘conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death’. Assuming that deaths from deprivation were four times the violent deaths, then the 136,000 violent deaths after 15.5 months of killing (25 April 2025) would imply 544,000 Gaza deaths from imposed deprivation, and that the total Gazan death toll would accordingly be 136,000 violent deaths plus 544,000 from imposed deprivation, leading to a staggering total of 680,000 deaths by 25 April 2025. Most of these victims, as indicated in earlier counts by the Ministry of Health are women and children. Shocking in its enormity, the figure of 680,000 is derived from calculations based on other conflicts around the world”.

.

Then, I went on to publish an article titled, "Because "Why Not?": Mass Infanticide and the Normality of Monstrosity. How Israel’s Systematic Program of Genocide Includes Targeting Palestinian Infants for Extermination", which analyzed how Israel is accomplishing this level of megadeaths among the population of Palestinian infants.

.

Again, I have to ask: how does this "New Lancet study" account for their claim that so small a fraction of the population in Gaza have, according to them, been killed in this onslaught. As Ralph Nader said in his Sept 10th 2004 interview with Amy Goodman on Democracy Now:

.

“You can’t have a tiny enclave, the size geographically of Philadelphia, with 2.3 million people, have 170,000 tons of bombs, all kinds of artillery, sniper fire, denial of food, water, medicine, health care, all kinds of infectious diseases, destroying homes, apartment buildings, markets, religious institutions, educational institutions, anything that stands, anything that moves — 75 percent of Gaza is now completely destroyed… …And they’re trying to persuade us that there are still 97 out of every 100 Gazans alive? What are they made of — steel and asbestos?”

.

LOOKS LIKE PAID PROPOGANDA TO COVER UP A MILLION+ DEATHS.

