The Palestinian Ambassador to Iran, Salam Al-Zawawi. (Photo: QNN. Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Protesters reportedly set fire to the plastic barriers placed in front of the ambassador’s home, causing thick smoke, leading her to suffer smoke inhalation.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Iran, Salam Al-Zawawi, was hospitalized after an attack on her residence during protests in northern Tehran, according to reports.

“During the recent events, rioters stormed the residence of the Palestinian ambassador in northern Tehran, smashing windows and hurling insults at her,” the Palestinian embassy reportedly said in a statement.

The embassy explained that protesters set fire to the plastic barriers placed in front of the ambassador’s home, causing thick smoke, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

Rising Protests

According to a Press TV report, the ambassador, along with her family and staff, was forced to shelter in the basement until Iranian security forces intervened to disperse the protesters. QNN reported that the protesters numbered around 200.

Zawawi suffered from smoke inhalation during the attack and was subsequently hospitalized.

This incident occurred against the backdrop of protests in Iran, which began last month, sparked by the devaluation of the local currency and worsening economic conditions. The protests started in Tehran before spreading to several other cities.

Armed groups have attacked public property, including shops, banks, and mosques.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “armed rioters” being responsible for the attacks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday described the protests as an extension of coordinated foreign-backed attempts to destabilize the country, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

US Threats to Attack

Since protests erupted, the US has been threatening to attack Iran, with a strike expected last Wednesday. However, limited military capability as well as warnings from key allies in the region led to US President Donald Trump pulling back on the attack, according to an Axios report.

“Insufficient military hardware in the region, warnings from allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia, concern among top aides about the implications and effectiveness of the strike options, and secret backchannel talks with the Iranians,” Axios stated as reasons for the pullback.

The report noted that while Trump has held off on attacking Iran, at least in the near term, a military operation against Iran should not be ruled out. It cited US officials as saying that another decision could be made within weeks.

