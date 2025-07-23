Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara’a. (Photo: video grab)

He might be Turkiye’s man, America’s man, the Gulf states’ man, or Israel’s man, but he is definitely not Syria’s man.

Sooner or later, the ‘Arab world’ will have to stand up to Israel or be reduced to its handmaiden. That would seem to be crystal clear by now. Appeasement is only encouragement, a lesson that should have been learned long ago.

No one is safe, and that includes UN agencies based in Gaza, where in Deir al Balah, Israel has just destroyed a WHO warehouse and bombed three times a residential block for staff and their families.

Heavily armed Zionists called ‘soldiers’ entered the building and forced women and children out, pointing them in the direction of Mawasi. Male staff were handcuffed, stripped and interrogated. Two staff and two family members were ‘detained’, three were later released, but one was held.

The UN human rights says 1054 Gazans have been killed since May while trying to get food, 766 near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) death site, and the rest near UN and other food aid convoys.

As if genocide is not enough, Israel is regularly bombing three countries, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, having attacked Iran as well recently. While already planning its next attack on Iran, Israel is trying to make sure Syria can never recover from the overthrow of its government by creating chaos in the south.

Occupied by the US and the Kurds in the northeast, by Turkiye in the northwest, by Israel in the south, and with an ISIS government in Damascus in all but name, can Syria hope to extricate itself from this spider’s web?

Syria as a unified state now exists in name only. There are various accounts, but how this was finally managed last December remains unclear. Bashar al-Assad did move or was moved from the presidential palace to the Russian air base at Khmeimim, a short time before the takfiris swarmed into Damascus.

They did not conquer Damascus or any of the cities on the way down from Idlib. They walked into them. There was virtually no fighting. The arrangements had already been made ahead of their arrival.

Whether Bashar went voluntarily or was flown to Khmeimim under duress is not known. From the air base, he was reportedly flown to Russia. His account would be of vital importance in understanding what happened last December, but since his departure from Damascus, not a word has been heard of or from him.

The overthrow of his government ends, for the time being, the 100-year war on Syria. It is an enormous victory for Israel, one that could only be surpassed by the breakup of Iran.

Until the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979, Syria was Israel’s primary enemy. It was not just its Arab nationalist politics but its resources, which the Zionists had coveted ever since the Paris peace conference in 1919. Essentially, this meant the Golan Heights headwaters of the rivers flowing into Lebanon and Palestine, and onwards through Palestine to what would become Jordan.

Zionist attempts to have the Golan headwaters and its tributaries included in the Palestine mandate were blocked by France, but remained high on Israel’s agenda until it was able to occupy the Golan Heights in 1967.

Relinquishing some of the heights in 1974, since the overthrow of the Syrian government last December, it has taken all of it, plus a broad adjacent swathe of land in southern Syria where it is now building military bases.

For the moment, the fulcrum of Syria’s fate has come to rest on the shoulders of the Druze in Suwayda city, the capital of the Suwayda governorate.

With the Alawis massacred along the coast in March, the turn of the Druze had to come. In the eyes of the killers passed off by the media as ‘Syrian government security’ forces, the Druze, like the Alawis, the Shia and the Ismailis, are heretics who have to be exterminated. The Christians are hardly any less safe.

In and around Suwayda, these criminals committed the most horrific massacres in late July, entirely consistent with the massacres committed by the Islamic State and its ideological clones after the onslaught on Syria in 2011.

The western media presentation of a four-cornered fight between the Druze, Bedu ‘tribal militias’, government ‘security forces’ or its ‘army’ and Israel was a combination of lies. It was basically the ‘security forces’ and paid ‘tribal militias’ against the Druze, with Israel sowing the chaos which it could exploit in the name of defending the Druze as the cover for its own territorial expansion.

Even if there was an initial dispute over land between the Druze and the Bedu, as the media reported, it was not the cause of this full-scale onslaught. The cause, as it was of the attack on the Alawis in March was the determination to punish and bring to heel another heterodox Muslim group hated by the takfiris.

The Syrian national army disintegrated with the fall of the government last December, so there is no ‘national army’ other than in name now. The forces sent to Suwayda to crush the Druze consisted of Bedu tribal recruits and takfiri squads travelling from as far north as Hama in hundreds of pickup trucks and motorbikes and then beginning their onslaught by attacking Druze villages around Suwayda city.

This operation did not just happen. The Druze in Suwayda had already come under takfiri attack in 2018, and the recent assault was obviously planned and carried out under the authority of Syria’s self-chosen interim president, Ahmad al Shara’a (known as Abu Muhammad al Jolani when he represented Al Qaida before heading the Jabhat al Nusra front and then Hay’at Tahrir al Sham).

The so-called ‘government security forces’ were among the most vicious of the killers. One took a video of himself laughing while waving a machete and saying, “We are on our way to deliver aid.”

According to the evidence taken by Druze from their captives, the killers included Uzbeks and Turkestanis. Druze were slaughtered out of hand. The dead were just ‘dogs.’ Women and children were killed, male Druze were murdered in front of their families, often with their families murdered too. Men were lined up and ‘executed’ on the streets, houses looted and burnt down.

The bodies piled up in homes and inside Suwayda’s national hospital. Many were murdered inside the hospital. The charred body of an elderly Druze was found still slumped in the chair outside his house, with killers positioning a portrait of the man he used to be on a chair to mock those who found him. Druze shaykhs were humiliated by having their moustaches cut off.

These crimes were the repetition of the slaughter of Alawis and others by the Islamic State and their ideological clones, Ahrar al Sham, Nur al Din Zinki, Jaish al Islam, and many other terrorist factions at the peak of the proxy war on Syria.

Shara’a claimed to have ordered the ‘security forces’ to withdraw from Suwayda city. In fact, they were driven out by the Druze after a week of fighting. The ceasefire called in Damascus was still not holding after days.

Hundreds of Druze civilians were killed, but so were hundreds of their attackers. While their spiritual leaders were divided over how to respond, the Druze had been reinforcing their self-defence unit since the collapse of the government last December. The attack on Suwayda will lead them to redouble their efforts.

Israel milked the situation for all it was worth. Having collaborated since 2011 with the takfiris until the government was overthrown last December, it then turned on them whenever this suited its purposes. It quickly destroyed the defence capacity of what was the Syrian army and then capitalized further by occupying more territory.

In the name of defending the Druze, it bombed their attackers in Suwayda before bombing the ‘defence ministry’ in the heart of Damascus, near the presidential palace. Israel even issued orders as to when regime’s ‘security forces’ could enter Suwayda.

The Druze of southern Syria are a tough self-contained mountain people with a strong record of defending themselves and the Syrian Arab national interest going back to 1925, when Sultan Atrash led the great anti-colonial revolt against French occupation.

The attack on Suwayda has also sharpened divisions among the Lebanese Druze on how to respond, bearing in mind the need to avoid conflict with Lebanon’s Sunni Muslims, but there is full unity across borders on opposition to Israel.

Those who supported the ‘rebels’ in Syria need to reflect on the disastrous consequences of what they were supporting or what they were opposing, the ‘Assad regime’ in Damascus. In the Arab world, Palestinian animosity to the Assads dates back to the Lebanese civil war in the 1970s, the siege of Tal al Za’atar camp and the breakdown of relations between Syria and the Lebanese left/Palestinian alliance, culminating in the Syrian army standing back while Tal al Za’atar was overrun in 1976 and 2000 of its residents murdered by Lebanese fascists, 1500 on the last day.

This can never be forgotten by Palestinians and probably will never be forgiven but at the same time it should have been clear even in 2011-12 that support for the ‘rebel’ proxies of the ‘west’ and the gulf states on the basis of ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ was going to lead to an unmitigated disaster for Syria and the Palestinian cause, as it has turned out to be.

Syria has been destroyed as a unified state, temporarily or otherwise. Damascus is in the hands of an ‘interim president’ supported by the governments that orchestrated the attack on Syria in 2011. A government which had stood by the Palestine cause since 1948, whatever its faults and disagreements with Palestinian factions, has been replaced by an ‘interim government’ which is fast selling them out.

Shara’a has negotiated with the Israelis in Baku and has reportedly agreed on the basics of a peace settlement with Israel that would concede Israeli control of most of the Golan Heights and take Syria into the so-called ‘Abraham Accords.

They are designed to build a state-to-state business model of the Middle East over the ruins of the ‘Palestine question.’ No longer even a question, Palestine would be turned into real estate.

Shara’a may have been ‘turned’ when he was a US prisoner in Camp Bucca in Iraq, but whether he was or was not makes no difference now that he is an open ‘western’/Gulf state/Israeli/Turkish asset.

Under his authority, senior Palestinian figures in Damascus have been detained and interrogated. Some have fled to Beirut. The resistance groups have been forced to surrender their weapons. Their assets have been seized and their activities restricted as part of an ‘understanding’ with the US.

Shara’a has recognized the completely discredited PA as the official representative of the Palestinians and given no indication that Hamas, whose leadership fled to Doha in 2012, will be welcome to return.

Latterly, his ‘interim government’ has even reportedly changed the status of Palestinians living in Syria from ‘Palestinian resident,’ given rights almost equivalent to those of Syrian nationals, to ‘foreigner’ with even their regional place of residence removed. This was attributed by unnamed ‘Syrian officials’ to ‘technical errors’, but there has been no official statement denying the change.

Shara’a headed a group proscribed as a terrorist organization in both the US and the UK, both of which hesitated to lift the designation because of its bloody record, even though Shara’a quickly proved his usefulness. All he really had to do to be forgiven was cross over to Israel.

Who has most of him is hard to say, but while he might be Turkiye’s man, America’s man, the Gulf states’ man, or Israel’s man, he is definitely not Syria’s man.

– Jeremy Salt taught at the University of Melbourne, at Bosporus University in Istanbul and Bilkent University in Ankara for many years, specializing in the modern history of the Middle East. Among his recent publications is his 2008 book, The Unmaking of the Middle East. A History of Western Disorder in Arab Lands (University of California Press) and The Last Ottoman Wars. The Human Cost 1877-1923 (University of Utah Press, 2019). He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.