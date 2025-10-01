The Palestine Chronicle’s Editor-in-Chief, Dr Ramzy Baroud, has been awarded the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism. (Photo: Supplied)

The Palestine Chronicle’s Editor-in-Chief, Dr Ramzy Baroud, has been awarded the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism, which “honors non-mainstream journalists who continue to tell challenging truths in difficult times.”

“Born and raised in Gaza, the pursuit of truth has never been a theoretical exercise for me; it is the very air I breathe,” Baroud, a renowned Palestinian-American journalist and author, said in a statement. “This award is a testament to the importance of relentless and truthful reporting, especially when it challenges those in power.”

Baroud began The Palestine Chronicle in 1999 as a personal blog, which evolved into a news outlet of which he holds the position of Editor-in-Chief. He has managed several leading international media outlets on Palestine and the Middle East for the last 25 years.

‘Telling Stories of My People’

Raised in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Baroud’s works focus on the story of Palestine, its people’s history and the struggle for liberation. He has authored six books, including ‘Our Vision for Liberation’, ‘My Father was a Freedom Fighter’ and ‘The Last Earth’. His forthcoming books are ‘Before the Flood’, which will be published by Seven Stories Press, and ‘Gaza Rising’, co-edited with Professor Ilan Pappé.

“This recognition fuels my commitment to continue telling the stories of my people and advocating for justice, no matter how inconvenient those truths may be to some,” Baroud stated.

Currently, a Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University (IZU), Baroud’s latest publication, co-edited with Professor Pappé, is titled Our Vision for Liberation. It features engaged Palestinian leaders and intellectuals “who have been actively involved in generating an ongoing Palestinian discourse on liberation”, taking into account “the parameters of their struggle as it now stands.”

Baroud, who holds a Ph.D. in Palestine Studies, said the Serena Shim award “is not just for me; it’s for everyone who believes in the power of responsible journalism, especially independent media, to create a more just and equitable world.”

Published Worldwide

His work has been published in newspapers and journals worldwide, including The Middle East Monitor, Washington Post, Al Jazeera, The International Herald Tribune, Arab News, The Christian Science Monitor, CounterPunch, Al-Ahram Weekly, TRT, CommonDreams, and many other English-language publications across the Middle East. His work is regularly translated and republished in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek, Arabic, and many other languages.

Baroud has contributed to and been referenced in hundreds of books and academic journals, and is also a regular guest on numerous television and radio programs, including RT, TRT, Al Jazeera, CNN International, BBC, ABC Australia, NPR, Press TV, and many other stations.

Loved Ones Slain in Genocide

Since Israel’s current genocidal assault on Gaza began in October 2023, numerous members of Baroud’s family have been killed, including his sister, Dr. Soma Baroud, who was a well-respected medical doctor in the community.

In a painful tribute to his sister, Baroud wrote: “My last message to her, hours before she was killed, was a promise that when the war is over, I will do everything in my power to compensate her for all of this. That the whole family would meet in Egypt, or Türkiye, and that we will shower her with gifts, and boundless family love. I finished with, ‘let’s start planning now. Whatever you want. You just say it. Awaiting your instructions…’ She never saw the message.”

Dr Soma was killed on October 9 last year when Israeli warplanes bombed a taxi that “carried her and other tired Gazans somewhere near the Bani Suhaila roundabout near Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

“Even when her name, as yet another casualty of the Israeli genocide in Gaza was mentioned in local Palestinian news, I refused to believe it. I continued to call. ‘Please pick up, Soma, please pick up,’ I pleaded with her,” he continued. “Only when a video emerged of white body bags arriving at Nasser Hospital in the back of an ambulance, I thought maybe my sister was indeed gone.”

‘The Ultimate Price’

Previous recipients of the award, which honors Serena Shim, an American journalist who was killed “in a suspicious car accident” in October 2014, include the esteemed journalist and documentary filmmaker John Pilger and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Shim’s reporting from the Turkish-Syrian border for Press TV focused on fighters from ISIS crossing from Turkey into Syria, “disguised in trucks carrying the symbols of NGOs and the World Food Programme,” according to the award’s official website.

“Serena told her employers that she was threatened by Turkish intelligence and accused of espionage. Two days later, she was suddenly killed in a suspicious car accident in October 2014, the circumstances of which have remained murky since that time,” the website states. “When she was threatened by the Turkish intelligence, she continued to report despite her well-founded fears, and paid the ultimate price for her uncompromised integrity in journalism.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)