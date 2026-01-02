A Palestinian detainee has died in Israel’s Beersheba prison, as rights groups warn of systemic abuse and a rising death toll among prisoners held since October 2023.

Palestinian prisoner Hassan Issa Al-Qash’aleh died on Thursday evening inside Israel’s Beersheba prison, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli Prison Service announced that an internal investigation has been opened, stating that the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Al-Qash’aleh was from the city of Rahat in the Naqab (Negev), in southern Palestine. He had been held in Israeli prisons for more than 13 months, despite having been sentenced to six months and scheduled for release earlier.

His death comes amid mounting reports of Palestinian detainees dying in Israeli custody due to ill-treatment, torture, and medical neglect since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The Prisoners’ Media Office warned that the continued policy of deliberate neglect has had serious consequences for prisoners’ physical health and ability to endure detention conditions.

The office held Israel fully responsible for the safety and well-being of detainees, cautioning against the severe repercussions of ongoing isolation and repression policies inside prisons.

It also called for urgent human rights and humanitarian intervention to halt violations against Palestinian prisoners.

According to data published by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons reached 10,800 as of early August, including 49 women and 450 children.

The figures do not include detainees held in Israeli army camps, including prisoners from Lebanon and Syria.

Since October 2023, at least 100 Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli detention.

(PC, AJE, WAFA)